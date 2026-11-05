Jonathan Taylor. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts continue to weigh options regarding Jonathan Taylor’s future. The star running back has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for multiple teams, including the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts’ asking price has reportedly stopped opposing squads from making a move. They want a “premium” return for the veteran, and not many are willing to meet their price, even though Taylor’s contract is a dream for anybody.

Five days before the trade deadline strikes, the Colts have found themselves in a complex position.

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Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football, Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Taylor’s future. He explained that the Colts haven’t received a needle-moving offer yet, insisting that they want a Christian McCaffrey-type package to part ways with the 27-year-old.

He added that the Colts “are at a standstill” with the player’s future. If no one makes the right offer for his services, Indianapolis is confident it can build around Taylor for the foreseeable future.

The Wisconsin product has recorded 148 carries for 610 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He is one of the league’s best talents, and the Colts want to cash in on him, either via a trade or by keeping him as the cornerstone of their project.

The post Surprise Update Emerges On Jonathan Taylor Trade Talks As Colts Find Themselves At Crossroads originally published on Total Pro Sports.