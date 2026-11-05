Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Arrested Yet Again & Pleads For Help – Mugshot Released [PHOTO]

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

One former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader seems to be unable to stay out of trouble. Melissa Rycroft’s life took a dramatic turn when she was arrested on back-to-back DWI charges just over a year apart.

Melissa Rycroft was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for two seasons from 2006 to 2008. Since then, she has experienced a lot of ups and downs. It has been mostly down lately, and now she is breaking her silence about it.

After her latest incident, she decided enough was finally enough, and now she needs help.

Former Cowboys Cheerleader Melissa Rycroft Arrested Again for DWI

“Bachelor” alum Melissa Rycroft spoke out about her mental health struggles after she was arrested for her second DWI in 13 months. Rycroft was arrested on September 23, 2025, in Tarrant County, Texas, and released on a $1,000 bond.

A police report alleged that Rycroft told officers that another driver had hit her car and fled the scene. However, an eyewitness told police Rycroft’s SUV was the only vehicle involved and had been swerving before the incident.

The Tarrant County police report said Rycroft had “bloodshot eyes” and “slurred speech” at the scene.

Now, in 2026, she has been arrested again and is speaking out. She was arrested on November 1.

“First, please know how deeply ashamed and embarrassed I am, especially knowing how much this has affected my friends and family,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“I want to share something personal, and to be honest, I am very ashamed to share it, but I can’t hide it anymore,” Rycroft added. “I’ve been struggling with my mental health for quite some time now. It has completely overwhelmed me.”

Melissa Rycroft said she has “tried to hide” what she’s been going through by “putting on a smile.”

“But behind the scenes, things have been much harder than anyone realized or that I have let on, even to my family,” she penned.

“No excuses at all, but I’m finally admitting that I need help. I’ve fought this for a long time on my own, and it’s time to admit that I can’t do it anymore,” Rycroft shared.

Rycroft said she is now getting “professional care.”

“This is so hard to say and the shame is still very much there, but I’m ready to feel like myself again, for me and for my family. They have stood by me through all of this, and they deserve honesty. They deserve me at my best,” she wrote.

She concluded by asking for “grace” as she focuses on “trying to get healthy.”

The post Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Arrested Yet Again & Pleads For Help – Mugshot Released [PHOTO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.