Aircraft carrier (Photo via Twitter)

At least 14 to 18 commercial flights across Europe faced emergencies on Thursday.

The disruptions impacted multiple carriers, including Ryanair, Wizz Air, Aer Lingus, Finnair, and LOT Polish Airlines. Luckily, there was no loss of life, but it did create a wave of panic in what is being called a coordinated attack.

Bomb Threats Force Multiple European Flights to Divert and Receive Fighter Jet Escorts

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings after being diverted because of bomb threats. This new incident followed hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, a military escort.

More than a dozen flights from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw had bomb threats. Many of them diverted to other airports for emergency landings while others landed safely at their destinations. Some even needed fighter-jet escorts.

As of this writing, inspections have not turned up hazardous or suspicious materials. Despite that, the disruption caused widespread delays to Europe’s airspace and some of its busiest airports.

An emailed bomb threat had been received, and security clearance procedures by police bomb disposal experts were completed, with no explosives found, an official said.

On Tuesday, at least seven flights were hit by similar threats – no explosives were found. Who is behind these bomb threats remains unknown. Once caught, they are sure to face some serious prison time.

The post BREAKING: Fighter Jets Scrambled As Bomb Threats Force 14 Flights Across Europe To Divert Or Make Emergency Landings originally published on Total Pro Sports.