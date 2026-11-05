Dianna Russini Is Back! NFL Insider Announces Her Return Much Sooner Than We Thought

Dianna Russini (Photo via Instagram)

Dianna Russini refuses to stay down forever. After months of reports and rumors about her speaking out, she has finally decided to get back to what she loves.

Russini resigned from The Athletic in April following an internal investigation into her undisclosed relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Photos surfaced showing Russini and Vrabel holding hands and spending time together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

That was a major problem for several reasons. First, both of them are married to other people. Second, their relationship blurred the lines between reporter and coach. It also raised questions about how she got so much inside info about the teams Vrabel was on.

An investigation by The Athletic found that her relationship with Vrabel violated company conflict-of-interest policies. Facing a suspension and an ongoing conduct probe, she chose to step down before her contract expired to keep the story from defining her career.

Now, Russini is on her way back.

Dianna Russini Returning as NFL Insider Next Week

Dianna Russini during the NFL Honors. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL insider is ready to take “Former” from her name and get back to work. NBC Sports reported that Russini has been letting people in the NFL know she intends to return to work “next week.”

Page Six added that Russini will be “headlining her own show, which is very, very exciting for her.”

“It’s going to be on a digital platform. It will be launching next week,” a source told them. “It’s been in the works for a while, and she can’t wait to get back to what she loves.”

Their source added, “Everyone in her industry, and at the NFL, has been really supportive of her. She’s been missed.” A second source stated she plans to interview players and coaches on her new show.

Coming back into the public eye won’t be easy. Dianna Russini could struggle to overcome the negative perception surrounding her relationship with Vrabel. Consequently, she will have to get used to trolls coming at her every day.

If anything, she can take a page out of Joy Taylor’s book and completely ignore it until it goes away.

The post Dianna Russini Is Back! NFL Insider Announces Her Return Much Sooner Than We Thought originally published on Total Pro Sports.