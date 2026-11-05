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CloudKitchens Helps America’s Restaurants Reach A New Level, Lowering the Cost of Growth for a $1.55 Trillion Industry
By Total Food Service,5 days ago
As American diners shift more of their restaurant spending to delivery and takeout, CloudKitchens is positioning its network of optimized commercial kitchens as core infrastructure for the U.S. food economy. The National Restaurant Association projects industry sales of $1.55 trillion in 2026, yet operators face margin pressure from rising costs....