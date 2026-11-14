UCLA beats Illinois 22-14, improves to 10-0

No. 4 UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 at the Rose Bowl on Friday night, moving to 10-0 behind two touchdown passes from Ty Dieffenbach and three interceptions by the Bruins defense. Aidan Mizell caught six passes for 176 yards and a score, while Illinois quarterback Katin Houser threw three picks despite two touchdown passes of his own.

UCLA struck first when Dieffenbach found Mizell for a 54-yard touchdown on the fifth play of the game, and the Bruins never trailed. Illinois was shut out in the first half and did not get on the board until the third quarter, when Houser hit Kaden Feagin for an 18-yard touchdown. The Fighting Illini fell to 6-4 with the loss.

Aidan Mizell delivered again

Mizell posted his second straight game with at least 150 receiving yards. His 54-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the first quarter, and he added a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. He finished with 176 yards on six catches and one touchdown.

Illinois’ turnovers and third-down struggles ended any comeback hopes

Illinois went 3-of-8 on third downs in the first half and was shut out through the opening 30 minutes. The Fighting Illini improved its third-down rate after halftime but finished 8-for-16 while throwing three interceptions. Cornerback Scooter Jackson picked off two of them, one for a touchback in the end zone, to seal UCLA’s control.

UCLA’s defense and special teams controlled the game

The Bruins’ running game managed just 108 yards on 34 carries, but UCLA’s defense shut down Illinois in the first half and forced the key mistakes. A second-quarter sack by Aiden Gobaira produced a safety that made it 12-0 in the third quarter. Kicker Mateen Bhaghani added a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 37-yard field goal late in the fourth to pad the lead.s Win Over Illinois

Aidan Mizell delivered again

Mizell, listed at 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, posted his second straight game with at least 150 receiving yards.

His 54-yard score opened the scoring in the first quarter, and he added a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter that kept the Bruins offense moving even as rain picked up. Mizell finished with 176 yards on six catches and the one touchdown, according to official game stats.

Illinois could not solve third down or protect the ball

The Illini went 3-of-8 on third downs in the first half and were shut out over the opening 30 minutes, according to Sports Illustrated. Illinois improved its third-down rate after halftime but finished 8-for-16 for the game while turning the ball over three times, all interceptions thrown by Houser. One of those picks came in the end zone, intercepted by senior cornerback Scooter Jackson for a touchback. Jackson added a second interception late in the fourth quarter that put UCLA in control.

UCLA’s offense cooled off as the weather turned

The Bruins’ running game stayed stagnant throughout the night, with Wayne Knight leading the way on just 56 yards on 18 carries. Dieffenbach’s red-zone interception in the second quarter stalled a UCLA drive, and the offense slowed overall as rain increased, per Sports Illustrated. Despite the sluggish stretches, Mateen Bhaghani added a 20-yard field goal before half and a 37-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, and a second-quarter sack by Aiden Gobaira produced a safety that pushed UCLA’s lead to 12-0 in the third quarter.

Player Of The Game: Aidan Mizell

Mizell’s stat line, six receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown, made him the single biggest factor in the outcome. His two long plays, the 54-yard touchdown and the 63-yard catch-and-run, accounted for 117 of his 176 yards and set up scoring chances UCLA’s inconsistent ground game could not generate on its own.

UCLA Vs. Illinois By The Numbers

UCLA out-gained Illinois 361 total yards to 240, despite both teams finishing with 17 first downs. Dieffenbach completed 13 of 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, a far more efficient night through the air than Houser, who went 16-for-34 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Turnovers decided the margin: UCLA committed one against Illinois’ three, and the Bruins converted that advantage into the final 22-14 scoreline. Illinois actually held a slight edge in time of possession, 30:19 to 29:41, but could not turn that extra time into points against a UCLA defense that forced a stop on third down whenever it mattered most, according to Sports Illustrated.

What’s Next

UCLA (10-0) continues its championship run toward the College Football Playoff. Illinois (6-4) looks to recover with bowl eligibility still within reach. The Fighting Illini next face Purdue after their loss to UCLA.

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