Ty Dieffenbach Says Shoulder Injury Is Not Serious

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach downplayed his left shoulder injury after returning Friday to beat Illinois 22-14. Dieffenbach was knocked out of the first half but came back in the third quarter and finished the game, saying the injury “I kind of went down a little awkward on the tackle, and my arm got caught up underneath, but it just got a little tight on me, and it’s nothing serious,” Dieffenbach said.is nothing serious.”

The injury occurred with 35 seconds left in the second quarter when Illinois defensive lineman Carter Janki hit Dieffenbach as he tried to throw the ball away. He landed hard on his left shoulder, according to FOX Sports.

What Dieffenbach Said About The Shoulder Injury

Dieffenbach stayed in the locker room for the rest of the first half as third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava ran the offense. He came back onto the field with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter and described the injury himself afterward.

“I kind of went down a little awkward on the tackle, and my arm got caught up underneath, but it just got a little tight on me, and it’s nothing serious,” Dieffenbach said, according to USA Today.

No designation such as questionable, doubtful or out has been issued, and no statement from UCLA’s coaching staff or medical personnel on the injury has been reported. Dieffenbach’s own comments are the only official word on his condition at this point.

Who Replaces Dieffenbach If Needed

Madden Iamaleava, UCLA’s third-string quarterback, took the reins during Dieffenbach’s absence in the first half. No further details on the quarterback depth chart beyond that in-game move have been reported, and no change to Dieffenbach’s status as starter has been announced.

Season Context For Dieffenbach

Dieffenbach is a senior transfer from Cal Poly who took over as UCLA’s starter after Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 10. The shoulder injury did not stop him from producing once he returned to the field Friday.

He finished the game 13 of 20 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. On his first possession back in the third quarter, Dieffenbach led UCLA on a scoring drive capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Semaje Morgan. The performance pushed his record as UCLA’s starting quarterback to 5-0.

What’s Next For Dieffenbach And UCLA

UCLA travels to Michigan next Saturday. Dieffenbach took over as starter after Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 10, and his health will be monitored ahead of the matchup.

More College Football news from Total Apex Sports.