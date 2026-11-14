NFL Details Jalen Hurts Blood Clot Probe Steps To Senator

The NFL laid out the steps in its Jalen Hurts investigation process in a letter to Sen. Blunt Rochester, according to ESPN. The letter, sent by NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller, details how the league and the NFLPA plan to review the circumstances surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback’s blood clot diagnosis.

Hurts, 28, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 after a diagnosis that escalated from a superficial blood clot discovered in London before Week 5 to a deep vein thrombosis with bilateral pulmonary emboli. The senator’s inquiry sought clarity on the league’s blood clot protocols and the circumstances that allowed Hurts to keep playing after his initial diagnosis.

What The NFL Told The Senator

Miller’s letter confirms that independent medical experts, agreed upon jointly by the league and the NFLPA, will examine how Hurts’ case was handled and report their findings to both parties. “As outlined by the league and NFLPA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties,” the league said.

The letter also addressed Hurts’ current medical status. “After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations,” the league said. Hurts’ treatment includes blood thinners, which rule out any contact activity, including football, according to the letter.

The NFL also told the senator it is willing to assist beyond the Hurts case specifically. “We welcome the opportunity to provide additional information, and find ways to support your efforts around raising awareness and improving outcomes related to blood clot disorders,” the league said.

What The Investigation Process Looks Like

The joint review tied to this Jalen Hurts investigation process has not formally begun, as the NFL and NFLPA are still working out its parameters, per the letter. Once the independent experts complete their review, the league and union will decide on next steps together, including whether the case warrants new league-wide guidance on clotting disorders, according to the letter.

The league noted it already tracks clotting disorders across its player population. For at least the past decade, a subcommittee of the NFL’s General Medical Committee has monitored clotting disorder data every season, with that information shared with the NFLPA.

Background On The Timeline

Hurts played through the initial superficial blood clot diagnosis in the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. After the team flew home and Hurts practiced in full the following Wednesday, a follow-up ultrasound showed the clot had moved, leading to the more serious diagnosis.

The NFLPA issued a statement on Oct. 20 calling for a full investigation into the medical evaluation process. Five days later, on Oct. 25, the league and union issued a joint statement confirming they would work together to review the matter. The NFL separately conducted its own investigation into how the Eagles’ medical staff managed the situation and concluded the team complied with all injury report policies, though the NFLPA has continued pressing for a broader review.

What’s Next

The letter to Sen. Blunt Rochester does not include a timeline for when the joint medical review will be completed or how long the independent experts will have to finish their work. Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, with a potential return targeted for the start of the 2027 season. Philadelphia continues to navigate the quarterback’s absence while the investigation process plays out, with Tanner McKee handling starting duties in Hurts’ place.