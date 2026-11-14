McIlroy, Hatton Share 36-Hole Lead at DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton will head into Saturday’s third round of the DP World Tour Championship tied at the top of the leaderboard, both at 5-under par after 36 holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. The pairing, set for Saturday’s final tee time together, puts McIlroy in position to chase a fourth title at this event and a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown.

McIlroy’s path to the lead was anything but smooth. He birdied four of his first 10 holes in the second round and briefly held the outright lead at 4-under through 11 holes, only to stumble with three bogeys in a six-hole stretch from the 12th. He answered by birdieing the 18th to sign for a 2-under 70. Hatton played a steadier card, opening with back-to-back birdies on his way to a 3-under 69.

The Main Development

The 36-hole tie sets up a marquee final pairing for Saturday, with McIlroy and Hatton grouped together in the last group of the day. McIlroy described the test posed by Jumeirah Golf Estates this week, where stiff breeze, thick rough and dry, slippery greens have punished mistakes.

“Once you do start putting yourself out of position on this golf course, this setup, these conditions, it starts to get very, very difficult,” McIlroy said, according to ESPN.

Hatton, for his part, kept his focus narrow. “I want to win the tournament. And if I win the tournament, that’s all I can do. It doesn’t really matter what any of the other guys do, if they play well enough,” he said, per Sky Sports.

What It Means For The Title Race

The shared lead carries weight beyond the tournament trophy. A win for McIlroy would hand him a fourth DP World Tour Championship title and an eighth Race to Dubai crown, matching the Order of Merit record held by Colin Montgomerie and Eugenio Chacarra. Hatton cannot catch Chacarra in the season-long standings, but a victory would be his ninth on the DP World Tour and his first since leaving LIV Golf, according to BBC Sport.

Chacarra sits four shots back at 1-under after a closing birdie-birdie finish in his second round, capped by a chip-in from just off the green at the 18th for a round of 71. He currently leads McIlroy by nearly 534 points in the Race to Dubai standings, but the tournament’s prize pool of Race to Dubai points, 2,000 for the winner, 1,335 for second and 752 for third, means McIlroy could erase that gap with a strong finish this week.

Context: A Crowded Leaderboard

Jon Rahm shot 71 for the second consecutive day and sits three strokes behind the leaders. He still has a mathematical path to the Race to Dubai title, but only if he wins outright while McIlroy and Chacarra finish well down the field. Rahm struggled with bunker trouble throughout his round, hitting two shots out of a fairway bunker on the seventh hole and finding another bunker with a wedge shot on the eighth.

Joost Luiten, the overnight leader after round one, fell back with a 73 that included back-to-back bogeys on holes 14 and 15. He and Kristoffer Reitan are tied for third at 4-under. Jayden Schaper joined Rahm at 2-under, keeping both in the Race to Dubai conversation. Patrick Reed’s bid to become the second American to win the Harry Vardon Trophy took a hit after he followed an opening 75 with a 77 to fall to 8-over.

Rahm reflected on the unusually difficult scoring conditions this week. “I think it’s been a bit eye-opening to see the scoring the first two days. I don’t think the wind is supposed to be as up over the weekend, so the scoring might be a little bit better,” Rahm said, per BBC Sport. “Anything in the 60s, it seems, this week is a good score.”

Hatton echoed that sentiment about the shifting wind patterns. “It’s been tricky. I thought the back nine played really difficult yesterday,” Hatton said, according to BBC Sport. “But overall, it’s been a solid start to the tournament.”

What’s Next

McIlroy, playing in his 17th appearance at the DP World Tour Championship, and Hatton tee off together Saturday in the final pairing as the third round gets underway at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Chacarra, Rahm, Luiten, Reitan and Schaper will all be chasing the lead as the Race to Dubai finale moves into its weekend rounds.