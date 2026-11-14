Red Wings vs Lightning: Detroit Seeks to End Five-Game Skid

The Detroit Red Wings carry a five-game losing streak into Saturday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. The Red Wings vs Lightning losing streak storyline looms large for Detroit, which sits at 7-10-3 and last in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay enters at 13-4-2, tied atop the division standings race with Montreal on points.

This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season. The Lightning won the first matchup 4-2 on Nov. 4, with Brayden Point scoring twice. Point is now out with an undisclosed injury, one of several absences Tampa Bay is managing heading into the rematch.

Detroit Red Wings Vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL TV/Streaming: ESPN+, DSN, The Spot – MTN

ESPN+, DSN, The Spot – MTN Series: Tampa Bay leads the season series 1-0

By The Numbers

Record: Tampa Bay 13-4-2, Detroit 7-10-3

Tampa Bay 13-4-2, Detroit 7-10-3 Goals scored (season totals): Tampa Bay 74, Detroit 53

Tampa Bay 74, Detroit 53 Goals against (season totals): Tampa Bay 56, Detroit 62

Tampa Bay 56, Detroit 62 Average goals against: Tampa Bay 2.95, Detroit 3.10

Tampa Bay 2.95, Detroit 3.10 Save percentage: Tampa Bay .889, Detroit .884

Tampa Bay .889, Detroit .884 Shooting percentage: Tampa Bay 13.3%, Detroit 9.2%

Tampa Bay 13.3%, Detroit 9.2% Power-play goals: Tampa Bay 14, Detroit 13

Tampa Bay 14, Detroit 13 Faceoff percentage: Tampa Bay 48.9%, Detroit 49.1%

Tampa Bay 48.9%, Detroit 49.1% Last 10 games: Tampa Bay 6-2-2 (4.3 goals for, 3.2 against), Detroit 3-7-0 (2.6 goals for, 3.3 against)

Detroit Red Wings Outlook

Detroit has dropped five straight, a stretch that includes a 4-0 shutout loss at Colorado, a 3-2 defeat at St. Louis and a 5-4 loss at Florida on Friday. The Red Wings have been outscored 15-9 over their last five games and own a 3-7-0 mark in their last 10, averaging just 2.6 goals per game against 3.3 allowed.

Moritz Seider has provided offensive support from the blue line with one goal and 12 assists on the season, while Viktor Arvidsson has 4 goals and 3 assists over his last 10 games. Daniil Tarasov is the probable starting goalie for Detroit, a projection that could change before puck drop. The Red Wings are missing Albert Johansson, out with an undisclosed injury, and Dylan Larkin remains unavailable. Detroit is 4-2-0 this season when taking fewer penalties than its opponent and holds a 2-1-1 record in Atlantic Division play, numbers that show the margin for error the team needs against a deeper Tampa Bay roster.

Tampa Bay Lightning Outlook

The Lightning have won four of their last five games, including an 8-3 rout at Buffalo on Nov. 12 and a 3-1 win at Columbus on Friday. Tampa Bay sits 6-2-2 over its last 10 games, averaging 4.3 goals per game while allowing 3.2.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 8 goals and 20 assists, while Jake Guentzel has produced 7 goals and 8 assists over his last 10 outings. Andrei Vasilevskiy is listed as the probable starting goalie. Tampa Bay is dealing with its own injury list: Anthony Cirelli is day to day with a lower-body injury, Erik Cernak is day to day with an upper-body issue, and Point remains out. Despite the absences, the Lightning are 7-2-0 when committing fewer penalties than their opponent and have opened Atlantic Division play 2-0-0.

Key Matchup

Detroit’s offense, which has managed just 53 goals on the season against Tampa Bay’s 74, will need to find a way to slow Kucherov and Guentzel without its full complement of defensive depth. Seider’s 12 assists show he can move the puck effectively, but the Red Wings’ .884 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average suggest the back end has struggled to hold leads during the losing streak. Tampa Bay’s power play, which has converted 14 goals already this season, will test a Detroit penalty kill that has been on the ice often during a stretch in which the Red Wings have been outscored in four of their last five games.

What To Watch

Detroit is looking to snap a five-game skid that has dropped the club to last in the Atlantic Division, while Tampa Bay is chasing continued separation at the top of the division standings, where it currently holds 28 points, tied with Montreal. The Lightning already beat the Red Wings once this season and will try to sweep the season series. Tarasov and Vasilevskiy are both projected to start in net, a detail that remains unconfirmed until warmups.

Detroit’s next matchup and Tampa Bay’s subsequent schedule will shape each team’s early-season trajectory in a crowded Atlantic Division race. Detroit’s win over Florida earlier this month is detailed in the recap of the Red Wings’ 5-3 victory over the Panthers.