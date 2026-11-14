Brock Faber Could Make Wild Season Debut Vs. Bruins

Brock Faber’s Brock Faber season debut for the Minnesota Wild could arrive Saturday against the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com, nearly two months after a skull fracture ended his preseason and kept him out of every regular-season game so far. The 24-year-old defenseman is listed as out with a skull injury, per FOX Sports, as Minnesota prepares to visit Boston.

Faber has not played since fracturing his skull on Sept. 25 in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars. He underwent surgery two days after the injury. Saturday’s game marks the first time the Wild have publicly set a target date for his return.

What The Team Said About Faber’s Status

Wild coach John Hynes has not confirmed Faber will play Saturday, but he has signaled optimism about a return soon. NHL.com reported that Hynes “could make his season-debut against the Boston Bruins on Saturday” is the expectation, though nothing is locked in. Hynes added, according to NHL.com, “it is not a guarantee, but if not Saturday, he does expect Faber to return soon after.”

That leaves Faber’s status somewhere between questionable and probable heading into the weekend. No fuller medical clearance has been detailed, and the Wild have not specified whether any conditioning restrictions remain in place.

Lineup Impact If Faber Returns

Adding a player of Faber’s caliber back to the blue line would be a notable boost for Minnesota’s defense, though the Wild have not detailed which pairing he would join or how his return would reshuffle the rest of the group. Those decisions typically come down to game-day warmups and coaching staff announcements closer to puck drop.

Season Context: Faber’s Production And Role

Before the injury, Faber had established himself as one of Minnesota’s top defensemen. Last season he posted 51 points on 15 goals and 36 assists across 80 games, then added 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Those numbers underline why his absence has been significant for a Wild team trying to replace that two-way production on the back end.

Minnesota has navigated roughly the first month and a half of the season without him. His potential return comes as the team continues an active fall schedule that has included recent matchups detailed in previews against the Islanders and the Canadiens.

What’s Next For Faber And The Wild

The Wild face the Bruins on Saturday, with Boston also coming off a game in which Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, according to FOX Sports. Whether Faber actually dresses will likely be clarified in pregame lineup announcements. If he is held out Saturday, Hynes indicated a return would follow shortly after, per NHL.com.

For broader context on how Faber’s absence has affected Minnesota’s season, see the earlier coverage of the Wild’s season opener against the Predators, when his injury first became a factor, as well as the situation surrounding Nico Sturm’s own head injury earlier this year.