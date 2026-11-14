Pistons vs Heat Preview: What to Know Before Saturday

The Detroit Pistons carry an 8-3 record and a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup with the Miami Heat, who enter at 5-6 after opening the season 0-4. This Pistons vs Heat preview Saturday breaks down the injuries, projected starters and the matchup that could decide the game at Kaseya Center.

Detroit Pistons Vs Miami Heat Game Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Series: Detroit leads the season series 1-0

How Have Both Teams Been Playing Lately

Detroit has won four of its last five games, including a 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday and a 122-111 win over the same Wizards on Nov. 10. The Pistons also beat Washington 122-114 on Nov. 9, with rookie Ebuka Okorie scoring five points on 2-for-3 shooting in six minutes before being assigned to the G League’s Motor City Cruise two days later. Pistons coach J.B.

Bickerstaff said the move was about keeping Okorie sharp. “We want to give him minutes wherever we can, and that has been the hard part,” Bickerstaff said. “Where the rotation is, it is easy for anyone to get stagnant because you do not get actual game minutes.

We just want to give him an opportunity to get on the floor. You saw the other night; he was ready to go and prepared to play. We just want to make sure that he stays ready.”

Miami’s turnaround has come in the opposite direction. After losing its first four games, the Heat have won three of their last four, beating the LA Clippers in overtime, the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. Miami is 5-6 and sits 1.5 games behind Atlanta in the Southeast Division, according to ESPN’s official standings.

What Is Detroit’s Injury Situation

Center Jalen Duren is out for Detroit with a right hamstring strain and is not listed to return until Nov. 24. Guard Isaiah Joe is also out, dealing with a right hip contusion, with a return date of Nov. 17. Center Ugonna Onyenso carries a day-to-day designation with a left foot issue. The Pistons are projected to start Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins at guard, Duncan Robinson and Ausar Thompson at forward, and John Collins at center.

What Is Miami’s Injury Situation

The Heat will be without guard Klay Thompson, who is out with left ankle soreness, and guard Pelle Larsson, sidelined by an illness. Miami’s projected starting lineup has Davion Mitchell and Thompson at guard in a normal week, but with Thompson out, the Heat’s projected starters otherwise include Andrew Wiggins and Giannis Antetokounmpo at forward and Bam Adebayo at center.

By The Numbers .

The Key Matchup: Cunningham Against Miami’s Backcourt

The Matchup BreakdownDetroit Pistons VSMiami Heat 115.5 Points per game 115.7 46.9% Field goal percentage 46.2% 37.0% Three-point percentage 33.6% 78.0% Free throw percentage 72.3% 27.4 Assists per game 28.7 13.5 Turnovers per game 14.4 33.0 Defensive rebounds per game 31.8 9.5 Steals per game 8.2 6.5 Blocks per game 5.1

Cade Cunningham leads Detroit at 25.0 points, 7.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, and he will work against a Miami backcourt that already lost Thompson and now goes forward with Davion Mitchell, who averages 8.5 assists, directing the offense. On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Heat at 27.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, putting pressure on Detroit’s frontcourt rotation that is already thin with Duren sidelined. John Collins projects to draw significant defensive responsibility against Antetokounmpo in Duren’s absence, while Ausar Thompson’s rebounding, which leads Detroit at 8.7 per game, will be tested against a Heat team that pulls down 10.1 offensive rebounds per contest.

What To Watch

Miami has been linked to veteran additions as it tries to shore up its roster, according to Bleacher Report, with Kevin Porter Jr. and Gabe Vincent mentioned as possible targets. Neither has signed as of this preview. The Heat still face a difficult stretch after Saturday with games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets looming. For Detroit, the frontcourt depth without Duren and Joe will be worth watching as the Pistons try to extend their winning streak on the road.