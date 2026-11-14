Senators vs Penguins Preview: What to Know Before Saturday

The Ottawa Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 14 at PPG Paints Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Senators arrive at 12-6-2 off a 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche, while Pittsburgh sits at 7-10-2 and looks to build on a shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks. The biggest question entering the Senators vs Penguins matchup is whether Ottawa’s road form can hold up against a Penguins team fighting to stay out of the Metropolitan Division basement.

Ottawa Senators Vs Pittsburgh Penguins Game Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA TV/Streaming: ESPN+

The night carries extra weight in Pittsburgh beyond the standings. The Penguins are holding their Hall of Fame Game, with a pre-game induction ceremony honoring the Class of 2026, according to NHL.com. Marc-Andre Fleury, 41, who won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016 and 2017 across 13 seasons, headlines the class. Larry Murphy, whose plus-102 rating leads all defensemen in franchise history, and former Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford are also being inducted, along with Jack McGregor.

Can Ottawa’s Road Record Carry Over To Pittsburgh?

Ottawa is 5-4-1 away from home this season and has won two of its last three games. The Senators are 5-3-2 over their last 10 contests, averaging 3.5 goals per game while allowing 3.2, according to Yahoo Sports. Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with 10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points this season, and Drake Batherson has added 10 goals and nine assists. Jake Sanderson has chipped in one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games from the blue line.

Is Pittsburgh’s Home Ice An Advantage Despite The Record?

The Penguins are 4-3-1 at PPG Paints Arena this season, a notably better mark than their overall 7-10-2 record. Pittsburgh has gone 4-5-1 in its last 10 games, scoring 3.1 goals per contest and allowing 3.3. Evgeni Malkin has produced six goals and 11 assists on the year, while Rickard Rakell has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games. Tommy Novak paces Pittsburgh in goals with seven, and Erik Karlsson leads the team with 16 assists and 19 points.

Who Is Banged Up On Each Side?

Ottawa is without four forwards. Warren Foegele (right knee) and Andre Burakovsky (lower body) remain on injured reserve, along with William Eklund (ankle), whose return date is listed as Jan. 5. Nick Cousins (upper body) is out as well. Samuel Ersson is projected as Ottawa’s probable starting goalie.

Pittsburgh’s injury list is heavier on defense. Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body) has a return date of Nov. 14, while Ryan Graves (knee) and Bryan Rust (lower body) remain on injured reserve with later target dates. Elmer Soderblom (upper body) is also out. Arturs Silovs is projected as the Penguins’ probable starting goalie.

Key Matchup: Special Teams And Discipline

Ottawa ranks fourth in the NHL in penalty minutes served per game at 12.2, a number that stands out given the Senators have piled up 243 penalty minutes as a team this season compared to Pittsburgh’s 128. Despite that gap, Ottawa still holds the edge defensively with a .899 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average, compared to Pittsburgh’s .880 save percentage and 3.47 goals against average. Ottawa has also won more faceoffs (635) than it has lost (541), a 54.0% rate that could matter in puck possession against a Penguins team that is below .500 in the circle at 46.4%. How Pittsburgh’s penalty kill handles Ottawa’s power-play looks, which have produced nine goals this season, could shape momentum in a game where both teams have struggled defensively over their last 10 outings.

What To Watch

Ottawa sits fourth in the Atlantic Division with 26 points, three behind idle-adjacent Tampa Bay atop the group, while Pittsburgh is mired near the bottom of the Metropolitan with 16 points. The Senators have won two straight games after a stretch of inconsistent form, including a loss earlier this month to the Anaheim Ducks. For Pittsburgh, the Hall of Fame Game atmosphere adds a different kind of stake to a season defined so far by its record against divisional opponents.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. ET Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.