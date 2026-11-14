NBA Cup Standings: Who Has The Clearest Path Out Of Groups

The NBA Cup standings after this week’s group play are starting to separate contenders from teams facing a harder road. Three results stand out: Cleveland’s blowout of Philadelphia, Boston’s dominant start in Group C and Detroit’s efficient opening win. None of it locks anything in, but the point-differential tiebreaker and head-to-head results already matter in a handful of groups.

Cavaliers Open A Gap In East Group B

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-95 in an East Group B matchup, and the margin did more than snap Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak. It gave Cleveland the edge in the point differential tiebreaker within the group, a factor that can decide seeding if teams finish group play level on record. The Cavaliers built the win with a 19-4 opening run and a 12-0 closing burst spanning the third and fourth quarters, and they did it without center Jarrett Allen, who sat out with a knee injury.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Evan Mobley added 22 points on 13 shots with six rebounds and four assists. Cleveland had played only one game in its Cup schedule at that point, meaning the differential came from a single result. The Cavaliers entered Friday’s matchup with the Miami Heat at 6-6 overall and sixth in the Eastern Conference, facing an 5-6 Heat team sitting eighth, according to FOX Sports. Full coverage of the Cavaliers’ win over the 76ers is available in Cavaliers Beat 76ers 119-95 Behind Mitchell, Mobley.

Philadelphia’s Margin For Error Shrinks

The 76ers sit at 8-2 overall but just 1-1 in Cup play after the loss to Cleveland, and the way it happened raises questions about depth. Philadelphia was outscored 46-26 in the paint. Joel Embiid managed six points on 0-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds, two blocks and two turnovers, and LeBron James scored eight points on 3-of-12 shooting with six turnovers against three assists.

Philadelphia’s only other loss this season came against the Detroit Pistons on the second leg of a back-to-back, also without Embiid, who was out that night along with VJ Edgecombe. That means both Sixers defeats arrived with their roster short-handed in some way, a pattern worth watching as the group stage continues.

Boston Builds Early Separation In Group C

Boston has opened Group C at 2-0 with what Bleacher Report described as a massive positive point differential, putting the Celtics in the clearest position of any team covered so far. Group C also includes the Lakers, and Bleacher Report called the group tough, headlined by Golden State and San Antonio alongside Boston and Los Angeles. A fast start matters more in the Cup format because group play is short, and a wide differential like Boston’s provides real insurance if the group tightens later.

Group A Narrows To Three Teams

Group A looks to have thinned out to Orlando, Toronto and Detroit, per Bleacher Report’s read of the standings after Nov. 6 group play. The Raptors pulled themselves back into the race with a double-digit win over the Milwaukee Bucks, detailed in Raptors Beat Bucks 121-107 Behind Barrett’s 27 Points, but Toronto’s group loss came against Orlando, which leaves the Raptors in a difficult spot given they still need to make up ground on the Magic. Detroit, meanwhile, sits at 1-0 with a plus-16 point differential, a small sample but a clean one. Where Cleveland’s tiebreaker edge came from outscoring an opponent by 24 in a single game, Detroit’s smaller plus-16 still puts the Pistons ahead of any team yet to post a positive number in the group.

The Counterpoint: Early Numbers Can Mislead

None of these positions are settled, and the sample sizes make that clear. Cleveland’s tiebreaker lead rests on one game played in the Cup schedule, and Detroit’s plus-16 also comes from a single outing. Philadelphia is still 1-1 in Cup play despite the lopsided loss, meaning a single response win could undo Cleveland’s cushion just as easily as it was built.

Group A’s picture could shift again if Orlando stumbles or if Toronto and Detroit meet before group play ends. Point differential tiebreakers only decide seeding if records stay tied, so these separations are informative, not final.

Other Results Shaping The Picture

The Lakers survived a 16-point first-half deficit to beat the Trail Blazers 124-118, with Luka Dončić scoring a season-high 53 points, his sixth 40-point game of the season and the first time a Laker has reached 40 in four straight games since Kobe Bryant in 2012. The win keeps Los Angeles competitive in the crowded Group C field described above. Full detail on that comeback is in Luka Doncic Scores 53 as Lakers Beat Blazers 124-118.

In the East, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 139-132, sweeping a home-and-home series this week. Trae Young, who entered the game leading the NBA in assists at 9.3 per game, finished with 23 points and 10 assists but also a season-high eight turnovers in the loss. “I don’t even know how to describe the feeling.

I mean, it was different. It was cool for me,” Young said after the game, according to ESPN. More on that series is covered in Wizards vs Hawks Preview and TV Information.

What To Watch Next

Cleveland and Miami met Friday in a group stage matchup that will add another data point to East Group B, with the Cavaliers entering sixth in the East at 6-6 and the Heat eighth at 5-6. Group A’s remaining matchups between Orlando, Toronto and Detroit will determine whether the Raptors can close their gap on the Magic or whether Detroit’s early differential holds up against tougher competition. Group C’s next test is whether anyone can cut into Boston’s lead before the group stage closes.