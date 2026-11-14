St. Brown Eyes Germany Flag Football Spot for 2028 Olympics

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he wants to play flag football for Germany at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a goal he discussed during a news conference at the Bayern Munich campus.

“I would love to play for the German national team for the flag Olympics, that would be something off my bucket list that I’ve done,” St. Brown said, according to NFL.com.

St. Brown’s German Roots

St. Brown is half-German. He and his brothers grew up in Orange County, California, but spent many summers visiting their maternal grandparents in Leverkusen, Germany. The brothers speak German fluently.

That connection to the country is not new to competitive football. Amon-Ra and his brother Osiris represented Germany at an Under-19 tournament in 2015, long before Amon-Ra became a fixture in the Lions offense.

A Possible Family Project

St. Brown also raised the idea of teaming up with his brother Equanimeous, a 30-year-old former NFL wide receiver who played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints after Green Bay selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

“I think Equanimeous would love to be part of that. I don’t know the logistics. I heard you have to try out.

Whatever it takes, I feel like we’d be down to do if time permits. But yeah, I think he would be definitely down to play with me on Team Germany,” St. Brown said.

What It Means For NFL Players Chasing Flag Football

St. Brown’s comments add to a growing conversation about NFL players crossing over to flag football as the Olympic version of the sport debuts in 2028. A qualifying tournament is scheduled a few weeks before the Los Angeles Games open, though specific details on that event were not addressed.

Jona Winkel, Germany’s flag football director of coaching, said wide receivers tend to adjust to the format more easily than players at other positions. “In our experience, receiver is by far the position that allows the fastest transition from tackle to flag football,” Winkel said, per NFL.com. Winkel declined to say whether Germany’s program has had any contact with St. Brown.

Still Two Years Out

St. Brown acknowledged the timeline is far from settled. “We’ve got two years until that comes.

Hopefully we can make that work,” he said. Whether he pursues a formal tryout or any next step with Germany’s federation remains unclear, as does the exact path toward a roster spot.

For now, St. Brown remains focused on his day job with Detroit. He was listed as active for the Lions’ game against the Dolphins earlier this month, a contest Detroit won 19-9 behind four field goals from Jake Bates, as covered by Total Apex Sports. The Lions also edged the Packers 20-17 in their most recent divisional matchup, detailed in this recap, and face a defensive test in their upcoming preview against Arizona.

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