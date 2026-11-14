Pacers Hold Off Knicks 106-104 in NBA Cup Play

The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 106-104 in NBA Cup group play Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, surviving a 33-point, 11-assist night from Jalen Brunson. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points as the Pacers improved to 5-8.

Indiana broke the game open with a 32-point second quarter, turning a tied score into a lead it would not fully relinquish. Brunson kept New York within range into the fourth, finishing 11 of 22 from the field, but the Knicks dropped to 6-6 after being outrebounded 50-43 and outscored 50-30 in the paint.

Key Moments: How The Pacers Beat Knicks 106-104

New York built an early cushion behind Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored eight straight points for the Knicks in a span that pushed the lead to 18-9 with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Indiana answered with a 15-5 run capped by Jay Huff’s three-point play sequence, tying the game at 20 with 5:01 remaining in the opening period.

The second quarter belonged to Indiana. Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac combined to push the Pacers’ lead to 38-29, and Indiana carried a 48-38 edge into the half after outscoring New York 32-22 in the period. The Knicks clawed back with a 35-point third quarter, their best of the night, but Indiana’s largest lead of 14 points proved enough cushion to survive a late push.

New York committed 17 total turnovers that led to 18 Indiana points off giveaways, more than twice the seven points the Pacers surrendered off their own turnovers. That differential, combined with Indiana’s 17 offensive rebounds, covered for a inefficient shooting night in which both teams shot 43% from the field.

Top Performers

Siakam led all Pacers scorers with 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting, adding seven trips to the free-throw line where he went 7 of 12. Zubac posted a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive glass. Aaron Nesmith added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and T.J. McConnell handed out a team-high seven assists.

Brunson’s 33 points and 11 assists paced New York. Towns finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. OG Anunoby chipped in 11 points, but Josh Hart was held scoreless in 23 minutes.

What It Means

The win keeps Indiana’s NBA Cup group play campaign alive for a Pacers team that has now won two straight to reach 5-8 on the season, sitting fourth in the Central Division, 4 games behind first-place Detroit. The Pacers now lead the season series with New York 1-0.

For the Knicks, the loss drops them to 6-6 and snaps their position atop a tightly packed Atlantic Division race, where New York now sits 4 games behind first-place Boston and has lost two straight. New York’s defense, which surrendered 50 points in the paint, will be an area to monitor after allowing Indiana’s frontcourt of Zubac and Siakam to combine for 31 points and 16 rebounds.

What’s Next

Both teams continue NBA Cup group play following Friday’s result. Indiana will look to build on its two-game winning streak, while New York looks to snap a two-game skid as the Knicks attempt to climb back in the Atlantic Division standings. Readers can follow continuing coverage of the Knicks-Pacers NBA Cup matchup and the full breakdown from the New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers preview for more on both rosters.