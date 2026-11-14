Avalanche vs Canadiens preview: Key questions before

Update (2:07 p.m. ET, Saturday): Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, according to official NHL data. The Colorado Avalanche center was hurt during Thursday’s overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, and his official status has now been confirmed as Out with a lower-body injury and a projected return date of Dec. 12. Cale Makar remains out as well with his own lower-body injury, also suffered in Thursday’s game.

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre, and the Avalanche vs Canadiens injuries question is now settled for the night: Colorado will be without both MacKinnon and Makar. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET in a game that opens the season series between the two clubs.

Avalanche Vs Canadiens Game Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC TV/Streaming: ESPN+, Altitude 2 Sports, KTVD-TV (My20)

ESPN+, Altitude 2 Sports, KTVD-TV (My20) Series: First meeting of the 2026-27 season

Why Are MacKinnon And Makar Both Out?

MacKinnon was hurt during the second period of Thursday’s game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Center, in a collision with Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub, according to the Denver Post. Makar went down just 57 seconds earlier in the same game. Official NHL data lists both as Out with lower-body injuries, with MacKinnon projected to return Dec. 12 and Makar projected to return Nov. 28.

MacKinnon entered the weekend with 10 goals and 30 points in 19 games, leading Colorado in assists and total points this season. Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, had 5 goals and 23 points in 18 games while averaging 22 minutes, 54 seconds of ice time per outing. Colorado is also without defenseman Josh Manson, on injured reserve with a left ankle injury projected to keep him out until Dec. 27, and forward Zachary L’Heureux, on injured reserve with an upper-body injury projected to return Nov. 27.

What Is Montreal’s Injury Situation?

Montreal enters Saturday with five players on its injury report. Chris Kreider is out with a left lower-body injury and is not projected back until Jan. 2. Ivan Demidov remains on injured reserve with a right ankle fracture, projected to return Nov. 21, while goaltender Sam Montembeault is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and a projected Nov. 16 return.

Defenseman Bryce Pickford is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury projected to end Nov. 30, and Mike Matheson is listed day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Jakub Dobes is the projected starting goaltender for Montreal, while Mackenzie Blackwood is projected to start for Colorado.

How Have Both Teams Been Trending?

Colorado is 11-6-3 and sits third in the Central Division, two points behind Nashville. The Avalanche have alternated results of late, including a 6-3 win at Toronto on Nov. 11 sandwiched between a 4-0 shutout of Detroit and Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa. Montreal is 12-3-4 and sits second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind Tampa Bay.

The Canadiens have won three of their last five, including a 5-2 win at Boston on Friday, one night before hosting Colorado. Saturday’s game is the midpoint of Colorado’s four-game Eastern Canada road swing. After Montreal, the Avalanche close the trip against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

By The Numbers

Goals: Colorado 81, Montreal 65

Colorado 81, Montreal 65 Points (team total): Colorado 228, Montreal 173

Colorado 228, Montreal 173 Shots on goal: Colorado 607, Montreal 529

Colorado 607, Montreal 529 Shooting percentage: Montreal 12.3%, Colorado 13.3%

Montreal 12.3%, Colorado 13.3% Power-play goals: Colorado 16, Montreal 8

Colorado 16, Montreal 8 Goals against average: Colorado 3.10, Montreal 3.00

Colorado 3.10, Montreal 3.00 Save percentage: Montreal .899, Colorado .890

Montreal .899, Colorado .890 Faceoff percentage: Montreal 52.4%, Colorado 48.8%

Montreal 52.4%, Colorado 48.8% Penalty minutes: Colorado 176, Montreal 210

Key Matchup: Colorado’s Depth Against Montreal’s Goaltending

With MacKinnon and Makar both confirmed out, Colorado’s offense leans on its depth scorers, led by Artturi Lehkonen with a team-high 14 goals, along with Martin Necas, who leads the Avalanche with 14 assists and 24 points. Colorado has outscored opponents by 19 more total goals this season than Montreal has, but that margin was built largely with both injured stars in the lineup. Montreal’s defense has allowed 57 goals against compared to Colorado’s 62, a gap that could matter more now that Colorado’s top offensive weapons are sidelined.

Montreal’s Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens with 12 goals and 18 points, while Lane Hutson paces the team with 15 assists. Jakub Dobes’ projected start in net for Montreal adds another variable with Sam Montembeault still out.

What To Watch

Montreal’s 12-3-4 record keeps it within one point of the Atlantic Division lead, while Colorado’s 11-6-3 mark has the Avalanche sitting third in the Central. Saturday’s outcome now plays out with Colorado missing both MacKinnon and Makar, forcing the Avalanche to rely on secondary scoring against a Montreal team that has won three of its last five. The game opens the season series between the two clubs, with no prior meetings this year to draw from.

Colorado’s recent form includes a 4-0 win over the Red Wings and the overtime setback detailed in Predators beat Avalanche in overtime, along with more detail on the injuries themselves in MacKinnon, Makar exit with lower-body injuries vs Senators. Colorado’s next scheduled matchup after Montreal comes Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth to close out its road trip.