Colorado Beats No. 14 Houston 42-32 Behind 28-Point Second Quarter

Colorado scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to beat No. 14 Houston 42-32 on Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Richard Young ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns for Colorado, which improved to 4-6. Houston fell to 7-3. The Cougars were outgained 477-466 in total yards but made two crucial mistakes late in the second quarter that cost them the game.

DeKalon Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown run cut Houston’s lead to 20-14 with 1:49 left in the half. JaQuail Smith scored on a 32-yard run with 15 seconds remaining to give Colorado a 21-20 lead at the break. Weigman threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns but lost a fumble and was intercepted once.

Key Moments: How Colorado Rallied

Houston controlled the first half. Jonathan Dimas kicked a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter. Hughes scored on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. Weigman threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Amare Thomas, and Dimas added a 52-yard field goal to extend the lead to 20-7 with 2:36 left.

Colorado’s offense took over in the second half. Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Williams with 13:21 left in the third quarter, then Sweetwyne scored on a 14-yard run to make it 35-20 with 5:26 remaining in the period.

Houston scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Overmyer with 10:00 left in the fourth quarter, then a 4-yard touchdown pass to Trent Walker with 1:51 remaining, but both two-point conversion attempts failed. Young’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:59 left made it 42-32 and sealed the win.

Top Performers From The Colorado Win

Young led all rushers for Colorado with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Taylor added 67 yards on a single carry, and Smith contributed 44 yards and a score on six attempts. Colorado finished with 249 rushing yards on 39 attempts, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Williams caught five passes for 80 yards and the 53-yard score, while DeAndre Moore Jr. added five catches for 53 yards. Linebacker Randon Fontenette paced the Colorado defense with 13 tackles and a sack.

Weigman completed 26 of 42 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Patrick Overmyer caught nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Hughes ran for 106 yards and a score on 15 carries. Kentrell Webb made nine tackles for Houston.

What It Means

Houston entered ranked No. 14 and dropped its third game despite outgaining Colorado in total yards and controlling third-down efficiency (9-16 vs. 10-14). Colorado rushed for 249 yards on 39 attempts and scored on four runs of 30-plus yards (67, 38, 32 and 14).

Colorado improved to 4-6. The Buffaloes outrushed Houston 249-205 and converted 10 of 14 third downs. Isaac Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

What’s Next

Houston next plays Utah on Nov. 22. Colorado faces Kansas State next.

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