Diary of a Yankees fan #26: Award Edition

Diary of a Yankees fan: For about the past week, Major League Baseball has been announcing the 2026 season award winners. They have been interesting in that several of them have been unanimous. They have also been informative because the Yankees do not have players like they used to; they no longer dominate the postseason awards.

At the same time, we must pay proper homage to this season’s award winners. The highlight excellence and, except for one, highlight just how far the Yankees have to come. With the team stuck in its old ways, it is difficult to see how the once-proud franchise will get back to its championship-winning ways. Do you think the Yankees will ever win again?

Diary of A Yankees fan #26: Award Edition

Credit: Cody Sweeney, Baseball Hall of Fame

Here is a list of the 2026 postseason award winners in baseball. There was only one Yankee: Diary of a Yankees fan.

National League Rookie of the Year: Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

American League Rookie of the Year: Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

National League Manager of the Year: Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers

American League Manager of the Year: Will Venable, Chicago White Sox

National League Cy Young Award Winner: Jacob Misorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

American League Cy Young Award Winner: Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees

National League Most Valuable Player: Pete Crow Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

American League Most Valuable Player: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

All of these winners had great seasons, but mainly the list is an indictment of the Yankees. The one exception is Cam Schlittler, who was the unanimous Cy Young Award winner for the American League. These players and managers are champions; there are few of those on the current Yankees’ roster.

What we can learn from these Awards, despite the fact that the Yankees won one of them, is that the league has caught and passed the New York Yankees. Most of the winners are from precisely the small-ball, low-payroll teams whom the Yankees must now emulate. Though Aaron Boone did get some Manager of the Year votes, he did not win. He is being outclassed by his peers, Diary of a Yankees fan.

The other thing that is noteworthy from these awards, Diary of a Yankees fan, is that all of the players who won an award are under thirty years old. The Yankees roster is populated by aging players who used to be stars.

Yankees News

Tim Hill is a free agent. That is a good thing; he clearly lost something last season, but he was great before that.

The Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Era ballot is awesome. Former Yankees player and manager Lou Piniella is on it. So are Sandy Alderson, Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Joe Maddon, Brian Sabean, Ted Turner, and Bill White. This is a very strong ballot.

The General Manager meetings occurred this past week in Las Vegas. The Yankees are reportedly looking to make multiple upgrades. That would be good Diary of a Yankees fan.

Conclusion: Are there any Hall of Famers in the Bronx?

It is interesting to think about whether there are any current Hall of Famers on your team. Certainly, players who win postseason awards help their chances. On the Yankees, Diary of a Yankees fan, one obviously stands out: Cam Schlittler, who just won the unanimous Cy Young. He might be too early in his career to project. Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole have recently won awards; they have a good chance. However, they might finish their Yankee careers without a World Series championship.

Giancarlo Stanton won the MVP Award in 2017; he might get in, but will struggle to reach the magic 500 home run mark. Cody Bellinger is another former Most Valuable Player, winning in 2019 with the Dodgers. He, too, would be helped if the Yankees won the World Series.