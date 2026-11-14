Dortmund to End Rheinmetall Sponsorship After 2027

Borussia Dortmund announced it will not extend its sponsorship agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall once the current deal expires on June 30, 2027. The Dortmund Rheinmetall sponsorship 2027 end date closes out a partnership that has drawn criticism from fans since it began in 2024.

Club chairman Carsten Cramer confirmed the decision in an interview published on Dortmund’s website Friday. “We are, of course, aware that our partnership has been controversial from the outset,” Cramer said. “Naturally, we took that into account in our discussions with Rheinmetall and treated it seriously.”

Why Dortmund Is Walking Away

The move did not come as a surprise inside the club. Dortmund members voted at the 2024 annual general meeting on a motion not to extend the Rheinmetall partnership past 2027, putting a hard end date on the arrangement two years before it arrived.

Rheinmetall has served as a champion partner for Dortmund, with its banner displayed on advertising hoardings during home matches. The company’s history added weight to the objections. Founded in 1889 as Rheinische Metallwaaren- und Maschinenfabrik Actiengesellschaft, Rheinmetall was one of Germany’s largest armaments manufacturers in both World Wars and used forced labor during World War II, according to FOX Sports.

Some Dortmund supporters renounced their backing of the club over the sponsorship, a sign of how divisive the deal became among the fan base even as it remained in place.

What It Means For Dortmund’s Finances

The sponsorship was reported to be worth up to 9 million euros per year when it was signed, a significant line item for a club that competes in both the Bundesliga and European competition.

Cramer did not downplay the financial hit. “From summer 2027, we will lose the income from the sponsorship agreement. That is a fact,” he said.

“It reduces our financial room for manoeuvre. We will have to reprioritize planned investments and carefully examine how we can find viable solutions.”

That reprioritization will likely touch areas of the club’s budget that fans do not see directly, from transfer spending to facility upgrades, though Dortmund has not detailed specific cuts tied to the lost revenue.

Context On The Partnership

Dortmund’s arrangement with Rheinmetall was unusual from the start for a Bundesliga club, given the company’s role as a defense contractor rather than a typical consumer or financial sponsor. The backlash began as soon as the deal was announced in 2024, well before the member vote formalized opposition to extending it.

The club has leaned into fan-facing initiatives in other areas during this period, including an app that rewards supporters for locking their phones during games, part of a broader effort to engage its fan base even as the sponsorship controversy lingered.

What’s Next

The Rheinmetall sponsorship remains active through the end of the 2026-27 season, with the current deal running until June 30, 2027. Dortmund has not announced a replacement sponsor or detailed how it plans to offset the lost income beyond Cramer’s comments about reprioritizing investments.

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