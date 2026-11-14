Santander Apologizes After Sharing Anti-Muslim Posts Online

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander issued a public apology after sharing anti-Muslim social media posts that he later deleted, according to CBS Sports. The Anthony Santander apology, posted to Instagram, came after the posts drew criticism from the Blue Jays organization and prompted a response from the team’s general manager.

Santander, 32, shared the posts following the recent U.S. midterm elections. One featured a Christian pastor claiming there is no such thing as kind Muslims. Another suggested Sharia law would be imposed in the United States after Abdul El-Sayed’s election to the Senate representing Michigan.

Santander’s Statement And The Blue Jays’ Response

In his statement, Santander wrote that he took time to reflect and spoke with people he trusts before addressing the posts. “After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform. I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize,” he wrote.

He went further in describing how the posts conflicted with his own beliefs. “As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions,” Santander wrote. He added, “I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background.”

Santander said the episode changed how he will approach his platform going forward. “From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone,” he wrote.

The Blue Jays also released an organizational statement distancing the team from Santander’s posts. The team said baseball is for everyone and that it has worked to create an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome, adding that individual comments do not represent the organization’s values and beliefs.

What Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Said

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins addressed the posts directly, according to MLB.com. Atkins said there were no words to express his level of disappointment, calling the posts “extremely concerning” and “extremely disappointing.” He said the posts reflected a lack of awareness on Santander’s part about the responsibility that comes with having a large public platform.

Atkins also said he spoke directly with Santander, telling him that he believed a public statement was necessary and that he should issue one. That conversation preceded the apology Santander later posted.

Context On Toronto’s Muslim Community

The Blue Jays play in a city where roughly 10% of the population identifies as Muslim, according to the most recent Canadian census, as cited by MLB.com. The team’s ‘Night Mode’ City Connect uniforms carry the phrase “Diversity Is Our Strength” stitched inside the collar, a line drawn from Toronto’s coat of arms.

Santander’s Season And Contract

Santander, a Venezuelan native, joined the Blue Jays before the 2025 season on a five-year, $92.5 million free-agent contract. He appeared in 54 games that year, posting a .565 OPS, and missed the entire 2026 season because of injury. His on-field availability for 2027 was not addressed in either statement.

What’s Next

No league-level action has been reported in connection with the posts, and Santander has not faced any announced formal discipline beyond the organizational statement. The Blue Jays enter the offseason continuing to build their roster, a process detailed in coverage of Toronto’s recent roster moves and the team’s plans around Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s comeback.

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