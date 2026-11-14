Bulls Sign Center Orlando Robinson to Final Roster Spot

The Chicago Bulls signed center Orlando Robinson on Friday, filling the final spot on their regular-season roster, according to the Chicago Tribune. The move pulls Robinson off a G League contract with the Windy City Bulls and back into the NBA for the first time since a four-game stint with the Orlando Magic last season.

Chicago had held its 15th roster spot open to start the season, a decision the Tribune reported was meant to give the front office flexibility to absorb additional contracts closer to the trade deadline. Signing Robinson now addresses a more immediate need: size up front.

The Terms

Specific contract terms, including salary and length, were not disclosed. The Tribune reported the deal is not expected to be guaranteed.

Robinson went undrafted in 2022 following a three-year college career at Fresno State. He spent his first two NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, appearing in 67 games, before moving on to the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors in 2024-25, where he combined for 44 appearances. Across four NBA seasons, Robinson has averaged 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Why It Happened And What It Means For Chicago

The Bulls started the season undersized, a problem compounded by an extended injury absence for Nic Claxton. At 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, Robinson gives coach Tiago Splitter another body capable of playing the post, even if his career averages suggest a limited offensive role at the NBA level.

Splitter has leaned on roster depth all season, working Jordan Hawkins into the rotation while mixing in two-way players Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka. Robinson’s addition gives Splitter another option to turn to when frontcourt minutes get thin, rather than a player expected to anchor the rotation immediately.

Player Background

Robinson had been playing well in the G League before the call-up. He posted 13 points and 12 rebounds for Windy City in a 114-113 win over Grand Rapids Gold on Nov. 12, a performance that came the day before Chicago made the signing official.

What’s Next

With the 15th spot now filled, Chicago’s roster flexibility for in-season additions narrows unless the team moves money before the trade deadline. Robinson’s path to regular minutes will likely run through how Splitter continues to manage his frontcourt rotation around Claxton’s recovery timeline, though no official return date for Claxton has been announced.