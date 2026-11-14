FAA Ground Stop Strands Sharks Ahead of NHL Weekend Games

The FAA ground stop NHL travel disruption hit the San Jose Sharks directly on Friday, stranding the team as it waited to depart for a scheduled game in Utah. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the nationwide order Friday night, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns, just as the Sharks prepared to fly out.

The timing could not have been worse for a league with 14 games on the Saturday schedule. While the Sharks sat grounded, the Carolina Hurricanes caught a break, landing in St. Louis for their game before the stop took effect.

The Main Development

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop stemmed from a communications issue affecting 22 regional air traffic control centers, the facilities responsible for directing planes between airports across the country. The breakdown forced the FAA to halt departures nationwide rather than risk safety gaps in en route coordination.

That decision landed squarely on the Sharks, who were left waiting on the tarmac or at the gate rather than in the air toward Utah. The Hurricanes avoided the same fate only because their flight to St. Louis beat the order by hours.

What It Means

With 14 NHL games set for Saturday, any team still working through travel plans when the stop hit faced the same scramble the Sharks did. The fact sheet does not specify which other NHL clubs were airborne or grounded at the moment the FAA acted, but the Sharks case shows how quickly a scheduled road trip can turn into a logistics problem when air traffic control infrastructure fails without warning.

No word has emerged on whether the Sharks’ game in Utah faces a time change or any other adjustment, and there is no confirmation yet on player availability being affected league-wide.

Context: A Weekend Already In Flux

The disruption was not isolated to hockey. The FAA gave no timeline for restarting normal flight operations, which left organizers across multiple sports uncertain, including most of the Week 10 NFL schedule. That open-ended uncertainty means any team still relying on commercial or chartered air travel into Saturday could face delays similar to what the Sharks encountered.

For a league that runs a dense Saturday slate almost every week, a single communications failure across nearly two dozen air traffic control centers was enough to upend travel plans built around tight pregame windows.

What’s Next

The FAA has not announced when flights will resume at full capacity, and it remains unclear how the Sharks will ultimately reach Utah or what accommodations, if any, the league and team make for the Saturday matchup. Saturday’s full 14-game NHL slate remains on the board, with the Hurricanes already positioned in St. Louis and the rest of the league watching the FAA for further updates.

Teams dealing with their own travel and injury situations this week include the Blues, who ruled out Cooley ahead of their matchup, and the Hurricanes, who turned to Bussi in net during their recent road stretch.