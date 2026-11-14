Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III Questionable vs. Falcons With Groin Injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III sat out Friday’s practice with a groin injury, and his status for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons remains uncertain. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Walker felt tightness in the groin Friday morning, according to ESPN. The Kenneth Walker III injury situation leaves the team’s leading rusher as a game-time watch for Week 10.

Walker enters the week with 872 rushing yards, second in the NFL behind Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson, who has 880, according to FOX Sports. His average of 109 yards per game leads the league. He has also caught 22 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with Kansas City after signing a three-year, $43.05 million contract in March.

What The Chiefs Said About Walker’s Status

Reid said Walker tweaked his groin and that the team would monitor his progress. “Somewhere he tweaked it,” Reid said. “We’re kind of feeling it out just to see where we’re at with that [groin].” The Chiefs listed Walker as questionable for Sunday.

“We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon, with rehab and through tomorrow,” Reid said, per ESPN. “Somewhere he tweaked it.

We’re not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t.”

Who Replaces Walker If He Sits

If Walker cannot play, the Chiefs are expected to rely heavily on rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson, the only healthy running back on the roster. Johnson has carried the ball 26 times for 111 yards and a touchdown through eight games. He has also caught 14 of 16 targets for 237 yards and a score, including a 73-yard catch against the Broncos a few weeks ago, per Sporting News.

Reid expressed confidence in Johnson’s readiness. Right guard Trey Smith expressed confidence in Johnson: “He’ll be ready to go. I like Emmett, man, his juice, his energy.

He oozes enthusiasm, emotion and positive energy. You can tell the guy wants to be great, and you can tell he works at it. He really cares, man.

I’m really excited for him. It’s not hard to root for guys like that.”

Walker’s Role This Season

Walker has been the Chiefs’ workhorse since signing with the team in March. His 872 rushing yards rank second in the NFL, and his 109 yards-per-game average leads the league. He has also caught 22 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns in his first season, giving Kansas City a dual-threat option out of the backfield.

Other Injury Notes For Sunday

Walker is not the only name on Kansas City’s injury report. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to be available after leaving last week’s win over the Jets with a hamstring injury in the second half. Cornerback Mansoor Delane, the team’s first-round pick, is expected to return after missing a couple of games with a shoulder injury. Right tackle Jaylon Moore is likely out with an ankle injury, and Peter Woods is likely out with a neck injury.

What’s Next

The Chiefs play the Falcons on the road Sunday. Walker’s status is expected to become clearer after Saturday’s practice and evaluation.