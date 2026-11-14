Alcaraz Chases First ATP Finals Title in Loaded Turin Field

Carlos Alcaraz’s bid for a first ATP Finals title carries a question bigger than one trophy: whether the Spaniard can turn a comeback season into the signature he has never quite captured at the year-end championship. The tournament runs Nov. 15-22 at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, with a record $15.75 million in prize money on the line, and Alcaraz arrives as the betting favorite at -135 odds on DraftKings. He has never won the title, and 2026 gives him his most complete case yet to change that.

A Comeback Season Built On A Nine-Match Streak

Alcaraz missed five months of the 2026 season with a lingering wrist injury before returning at the US Open in late August. Since then he has rattled off five titles, including the Japan Open, Vienna and the Paris Masters, and he enters Turin on a nine-match win streak. The Paris Masters trophy was the 29th of his career, secured with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Ben Shelton that marked his fourth victory in five meetings with the American.

Alcaraz did not drop a set in Vienna the week before Paris and needed to save two match points against Taylor Fritz in the Paris quarterfinal to keep the run alive. Speaking after the Paris final, Alcaraz called the title something he had been chasing for a long time, adding, “Some of the toughest defeats I ever had in my career I have had here. Finally I got my level here.

I found the right path and the right way to do things.” He also said, “I am really proud of myself and the team, the way they have pushed me forward. This one means a lot to me.”

What An ATP Finals Title Would Add To 2026

A title in Turin would be Alcaraz’s sixth of the season and the one result that has eluded him among the sport’s biggest prizes. He is bidding for his first ATP Finals crown in a field that includes only two past champions of the event: Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. Zverev, who was named player of the season and locked up the year-end No. 1 ranking, won two Grand Slam titles in 2026 including his first major at the French Open. He has already won the ATP Finals twice, in 2018 and 2021, which makes him the standard Alcaraz would have to match on the biggest indoor stage of the year.

A Field Reshaped By Absence

The 2026 season has been described as one of the strangest and most unpredictable in recent memory, and the Finals field reflects that. Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion who shares the record for most titles with Roger Federer, failed to qualify for what would have been his 19th appearance, the first time he has missed since 2006. Jannik Sinner is also absent because of injury. Those two absences remove two of the heaviest resumes from the draw and leave Alcaraz and Zverev as the players with the clearest paths to adding another signature result to an already decorated year.

The American Contingent

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe give the United States multiple representation at the Finals for a second straight year, continuing a run that had not happened since 2006 before 2025. Shelton, 24, is ranked a career-high No. 4 after winning four titles in 2026, including the Masters 1000 Canadian Open, and he reached the first major final of his career at the US Open following a late-night win over Alcaraz. He has since added Juan Carlos Ferrero to his coaching staff, the same coach Alcaraz split with last year.

Tiafoe’s path to Turin took twelve years from his first tour-level event. He made qualifying one of his primary 2026 goals after overhauling his team, won the 500-level Halle Open for his biggest title to date, and reached finals in Mexico and Cincinnati. He made the US Open semifinals for a third time before losing to Shelton, and he only secured his Finals berth last week in Paris when Fritz and Paul both lost.

The Counterpoint: Zverev’s Claim To The Week

Alcaraz’s streak and betting favoritism do not erase the fact that Zverev, not Alcaraz, was named the ATP’s player of the season. Zverev’s two major titles outweigh anything Alcaraz produced in 2026 on paper, and his two prior Finals titles give him tournament-specific experience Alcaraz lacks. Medvedev is the field’s only other former champion. If recent indoor hard-court form carries less weight than a full season of results, Zverev enters Turin with the stronger overall case, even with Alcaraz playing the better tennis in November.

Group Play And What To Watch

Alcaraz headlines the Ivan Lendl Group alongside Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Tiafoe, and he opens group play Monday against Tiafoe. Zverev’s John McEnroe Group includes Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar, the latter just 18 months removed from being ranked 800th in the world and now the fastest player in ATP history to go from tour debut to the top 10, beating Gustavo Kuerten’s previous mark by 176 days.

The round-robin format means Alcaraz’s title bid will be tested over several matches before any knockout stage, against a group that includes the in-form Medvedev and a Tiafoe squad fresh off clinching its own spot. How Alcaraz handles that opening test against Tiafoe on Monday will shape the rest of his week in Turin.