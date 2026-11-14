Harry Kane Sets England Record Appearance Mark at 126 Caps

Harry Kane set the Harry Kane England appearance record on Thursday, winning his 126th cap to surpass Peter Shilton as the Three Lions’ all-time leader in appearances. The 32-year-old marked the occasion with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium, a result that sent England into the Nations League quarter-finals.

The Main Development

Kane’s milestone cap came with the kind of night organizers plan for just once in a generation. Pre-match tributes included presentations from Shilton himself, Croatia great Luka Modric and Prince William, honoring a player who has now spent more than a decade in an England shirt.

Kane did not just show up for the ceremony. He converted a 64th-minute penalty to break a 1-1 deadlock and hand England the win, pushing his international goal tally to 92 and extending a scoring record he already owns outright.

“It was incredible. Everything was amazing,” Kane said, according to Sky Sports. “Thank you to everyone who organised [the build-up], with the tifo and presentations. Thank you to Luka [Modric] and Croatia for their gift.”

What It Means For Kane’s England Career

The appearance record places Kane above Shilton, whose 125 caps had stood as the benchmark for England longevity. Paired with his 92 international goals, a record he already held, Kane now sits alone atop both of the Three Lions’ most significant career tallies.

Kane has previously said he aims to reach 100 international goals, according to ESPN, meaning Thursday’s penalty leaves him eight short of that mark. The milestone arrives weeks after Kane was named the Ballon d’Or winner, adding another line to a season that has already produced individual recognition on top of the team honor.

Context: The Win Over Croatia

England’s path to the record night was not straightforward. Morgan Rogers put the hosts ahead in the 24th minute, only for Petar Sucic to level for Croatia just before the hour mark. Kane’s penalty 64 minutes in proved decisive, securing both the three points and his place in the record books in the same moment.

The victory locked up England’s spot in the Nations League quarter-finals, a result that came alongside the personal milestone rather than because of it. England now turns its attention to a group finale that still carries stakes of its own.

What’s Next

England faces Spain on Sunday in Madrid with top spot in Group A3 on the line. Spain enters unbeaten in 43 consecutive matches and has gone perfect through the Nations League competition, according to FOX Sports. England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 in September.

“In the last game against them we knew we left a bit out there,” Kane said of the September defeat, per FOX Sports. “We knew we could have done a little bit better and we said to ourselves, ‘OK, let’s win every game from now til the next one and then see what happens.’ It’s a perfect opportunity now Sunday to try to prove ourselves.”

Kane added that the approach for Sunday remains simple. “Once the game starts it’s just about getting the win, getting the three points,” he said.

For more on Kane’s recent milestones, see Harry Kane ties England appearance record in Czech rout and Harry Kane agrees new Bayern Munich deal through 2029.

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