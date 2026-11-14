Ohio State is Struggling with 3 Losses: Why? It is not just the Injured Quarterback: Explanation 4

Ohio State is struggling, and the biggest reason for this, though by far not the only reason, is the fact that the Buckeye starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, was injured and is out for the season. This injury is the obvious reason for the Ohio State struggles, but it is interesting given that the injury to Sayin had several consequences that are not fully appreciated and will be written about here.

Ohio State is struggling, and there are several reasons, but the injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin is just one of them. The injury has ruined his 2027 National Football League draft prospects and has resulted in a green and unprepared quarterback. Since Sayin will almost certainly be back in Columbus next season, he is adding to a crowded quarterback room. Do you think quarterbacks at Ohio State will transfer?

Ohio State is Struggling: The Surprising Quarterback Effects

Credit: Brett.t.burch

The struggles at Ohio State are the result of multiple reasons, but the biggest of these is the season-ending elbow injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin. The injury to Sayin is interesting in its own right, as is the effect it has had on the team and the underappreciated implications. First, the effect on the field.

Sayin Hurt, Fahey Plays, Comedy Ensues

When Julian Sayin got hurt, Luke Fahey became the quarterback at Ohio State. Fahey was not that heralded coming out of High School. That is despite great high school statistics, which saw him throw for more than seven thousand yards at a major high School in California. He overtook the more-heralded five-star recruit, sophomore Tavian St. Clair. Apparently, the stud with a cannon for an arm cannot read defenses. Fahey can, so he leapfrogged him.

Fahey has not shown himself ready and up to the task. He was thrown into the fire at Indiana, and intentionally grounded a ball and hit an offensive lineman in the back of the head with a pass. He has not looked much better in the games since that inauspicious beginning. It has been almost a month since Ohio State last won (they won last on Oct. 16), and he has yet to have a win as quarterback.

Fahey has proved largely incapable of moving the ball on offense. He has a lot of weapons at his disposal, but the coaching is not permitting him to target star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with great frequency. At the same time key injuries to first-string running back Ja’kobi Jackson and number two wide receiver Brandon inness have undermined the offenses effectiveness.

Higher Order Effects of Sayin Injury

There are a few underappreciated effects of the Sayin injury. He was almost assured to go professional next year, but now he will return to school. He is expected to supplant Fahey at starting quarterback. Tavion St. Clair, once the heir apparent, is likely to transfer. Incoming quarterback recuits Brady Edmonds and Christopher Vargas will now have to wait a year longer to play, and might go elsewhere. Edmonds, who almost committed to UCLA is a partcular flip risk. That is not to mention what the extra year of Sayin might do to Ohio State quarterback recuiting in the future. Ohio State is struggling.

Conclusion: The Way Forward

As head coach Ryan Day says, everything at Ohio State must be evaluated in the wake of a jaw-dropping three losses. This is a team that was expected to compete for a national championship. Each coach should be evaluated, as should the entire process at Ohio State. The three losses are not acceptable to a fan base, coaching staff, and team who all expect better. The struggles have led to the unprecedented booing of the Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium. It is a lost season.