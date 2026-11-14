Oklahoma Lands 2028 Safety Kamieon Compton-Nero

Kamieon Compton-Nero committed to Oklahoma on Friday, giving the Sooners their sixth pledge in the 2028 recruiting class. The safety prospect from Owasso, Okla., is the consensus No. 1 player in the state for his class and ranks No. 42 overall nationally, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The commitment adds a hometown talent to Brent Venables’ build toward the 2028 cycle, with Oklahoma beating out four other finalists for Compton-Nero’s signature.

The Main Development

Compton-Nero chose Oklahoma over Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama and SMU. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back currently plays at Owasso High School after transferring from Rejoice Christian School.

Compton-Nero credited Venables’ pitch for swaying his decision. “Just to hear (Oklahoma coach Brent Venables) talk about the program, talk about his defense and talk about all he prioritizes to grow the man outside of football was great,” Compton-Nero said, according to Sports Illustrated.

What It Means For The Oklahoma 2028 Commitment Class

Oklahoma is recruiting Compton-Nero to play safety, a position where his size and ball skills stand out. As a sophomore at Rejoice Christian, he posted 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns, numbers that reflect the kind of playmaking ability that elevated his recruiting profile early.

His 2025 season added to that resume. Compton-Nero finished with 3,335 offensive yards and 49 total touchdowns, production that shows a player capable of impacting games on both sides of the ball even as Oklahoma targets him for the secondary.

Recruiting Trail And Oklahoma Ties

Compton-Nero built his relationship with the program over multiple visits. He attended Oklahoma’s spring game on April 18, returned for a summer visit, showed up for the UTEP season opener on Sept. 4 and sat in the recruit section at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 10, when Oklahoma beat then-No. 1 Texas 27-24.

That stretch of exposure to the program, including a marquee win over the Longhorns, gave Compton-Nero a direct look at Venables’ defense and the atmosphere surrounding Oklahoma’s biggest games this season.

Oklahoma’s 2028 Class Takes Shape

Compton-Nero joins linebacker Jay Schell, defensive lineman Logan Lokey, quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, tight end Connor Arant and wide receiver Colton Fitzgibbon as the sixth commit in Oklahoma’s 2028 class. Five of the six, including Compton-Nero, carry 4-star grades, with Fitzgibbon rated a 3-star prospect.

Rivals currently ranks Oklahoma’s 2028 class fifth nationally, a sign the Sooners are building an early foundation across multiple position groups well ahead of the signing period.

What’s Next

Oklahoma’s coaching staff will continue recruiting the 2028 class as commitments roll in years ahead of national signing day. Compton-Nero still has multiple seasons remaining at Owasso High School before he reaches the class officially tied to the 2028 cycle.

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