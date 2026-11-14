Ohio State Men's Basketball Loses to UCONN 84-68, but They Get Credit for Trying

Ohio State Men’s Basketball was thoroughly outclassed by UConn in an 84-68 loss. The funny thing was that this game only had a two-point lead for UConn. However, like the women the night before, the Buckeyes were far outclassed by the Huskies in the second half; in fact, the two games were very similar. The Buckeyes get credit for trying in both games, however. Merely playing them demonstrated that the Buckeyes are not afraid to play anyone.

Ohio State Men’s Basketball should have been led in scoring in this game by their stars, John Mobley Jr. and Amnare Bynum. However, they were not; they were led in scoring by Jimmie Williams, who came off the bench and scored 17 points. Bynum and Mobley Jr. were the second and third highest scorers in the game for Ohio State Men’s Basketball. Do you think this loss will hurt them?

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Loses to UConn Game Summary Nov. 13

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) drives past Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2026. Ohio State won 84-78. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagin Images

Braylon Mullins scored 22 points for UConn as they beat Ohio State Men’s Basketball, and then limped off the court after he hit three three-point shots. This game was a close one at halftime; it was not when the game ended. Here is how the game played out.

First Half

The story of the first half was UConn hitting a bunch of early three-pointers to jump out to an early lead. Ohio State then came back, using a 13-1 run, to get within two points at halftime. The start of the game was the Silas DeMary and Braylon Mullins show. The nadir for the Buckeyes was when UConn made a three-pointer with 4:19 left in the half. When this happened, per ESPN analytics, UConn had a 97% chance to win the game. Then, Ohio State came back, and fans thought they might have a chance.

Second Half

Ohio State started out hot in the second half as well. They took the lead 1:14 into the half when Justin Pippin made a three-point basket. Ohio State Men’s Basketball was able to draw closer because they held UConn without a made basket in the final 4:18 of the opening half. However, UConn was able to pull away in the final stanza by making yet more three-pointers. They won this game, handing Ohio State its second loss of the season, with an 84-68 victory for UConn.

The Stars Need to Contribute

If Ohio State Men’s basketball is going to succeed this season, it needs contributions from its star players. One of the main problems in this game was that John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum were only the Buckeyes’ second- and third-leading scorers. It will be interesting to see if these players can step it up in the rest of the season. Certainly, head coach John Diebler wants that.

Conclusion: The Fighting Dieblers

John Diebler is the head coach of the Buckeyes. He has been maligned during his tenure as the lead man. There was very little chance his team could win this game, but the Buckeyes get credit for playing UConn on the road. One has to wonder what was said during halftime as Ohio State fought back from a deficit and took a lead. That bodes well for the team that hosts Prairie View A&M on Monday. UConn takes on number 12 Arizona on Wednesday on the road.