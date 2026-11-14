Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Prediction & Odds November 14th

The NBA season is on fire, and bettors could win big with the Denver Nuggets taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. Denver is playing well with winning three of their last five games. Bettors could see a great game from the Nuggets against a weak Pelicans team.

Today’s game could be a good game for bettors with the Nuggets heating up in the season. Denver has been playing better and could deliver a strong performance with Jokic and Murray playing well.

New Orleans is having a sluggish season, with a five-game losing streak. The Pelicans are having a poor season and could have another crushing loss tonight. Bettors could see a strong game from the Denver Nuggets against a weak Pelicans lineup.

Game Details

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Date: November 14, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV/Streaming: Gulf Coast Sports, NBA League Pass, Pelicans.com

Odds: (DEN -110, Denver -10.5, o/u 234.5)

Team Form & Recent Results

Memphis Grizzlies Recent Form

Denver is coming off a strong win against the Grizzles.

The Nuggets are having a decent season with being 6-4 in the Western Conference.

Denber is ranking decently with being 13th in PPG, second on FG%, and 19th in offensive rating.

Nikola Jokic is having a solid season with scoring 23.5 PTS, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists a game.

New Orleans Pelicans Recent Form

New Orleans is coming off a crushing loss to the Grizzles.

The Pelicans are on a ongoing four game losing streak, being 4-9 in the Western Conference.

New Orleans is ranking poorly this season with ranking 27th in defensive rating, while ranking strong with ranking fifth on FG%, and eighth in PPG.

Zion Williamson is having a strong season with scoring 21.7 PTS, with 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Key Storylines

Denver will be without Julian Strawther for tonight’s game.

New Orleans will be without Dejounte Murray, Bryce McGowens, Yves Missi, Trey Murphy III, and Trendon Watford.

The Denver Nuggets are having a strong stretch of games with winning three of their last five games.

Denver is on a hot streak, while the Pelicans are struggling with losing four striaght games.

Las Vegas is focusing on the Denver Nuggets to win due to being hot at the right time with winning three of their last five games.

Players to Watch

Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

In the win against the Grizzles, Johnson scored 23 PTS, with four rebounds, and three assists.

Johnson has been playing decently with scoring 12.1 PPG< 1.9 APG, and 3.9 RPG.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Poole

In the loss to the Nets, Poole scored 13 PTS, with two rebounds, and five assists.

Poole is playing decently, scoring 7.5 PPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.8 RPG.

Matchup Breakdown

Offense vs. Defense

The Denver Nuggets are having a sluggish season, ranking in the middle of team statistics. Denver is ranking 13th in PPG, second in FG%, but poorly on rebounds, being 23rd in rebounding and 26th in offensive rebounding. The Nuggets’ defense is also sluggish, ranking seventh in defense but 22nd in defensive rating.

While the Nuggets are sluggish this season, New Orleans is also having a poor season. The Pelicans are playing well on offense, being eighth in PPG and fifth in FG%, but poor shooting from behind the arc, being last in 3PT FG. New Orleans is also sluggish on defense, being third in steals but 27th in defensive rating.

Coaching / Strategy Notes

For the Denver Nuggets to continue their hot streak, they need to have a strong game against the Pelicans defense. Denver will need to depend on their star shooters in Murray anbd others to win tonight. The Nuggets also need to imrpove their defense against a stout offense tonight.

Denver is having a solid season, while the Pelicans are struggling with their poor defense. New Orleans to win tonight, needs to outrebound the Nuggets and their solid centers. The Pelicans also need to have a strong offensive game against a sluggish Nuggets defense to win tonight.

Prediction

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Prediction: Denver Nuggets 113, New Orleans Pelicans 100

How to Watch

TV channel/Local broadcasts: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans.com

Streaming: NBA League Pass

Radio: SiriusXM

FAQ SECTION

Q: What time is the [Denver Nuggets] vs. [New Orleans Pelicans] game?

A: [The game will be on at 7:00 PM Eastern time for fans on the East Coast]

Q: Who is favored to win?

A: [Denver are the favorites to win tonight against the Pelicans at the road due to the Nuggets playing well in their past five games.]

Q: Where is the game being played?

A: [Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA]

Q: What are the betting odds?

A: [DEN -110, Denver -10.5, o/u 234.5]

Conclusion

The season is heating up, and bettors could win big with the Denver Nuggets beating the Pelicans on the road. Denver is playing well in their last five games, and could deliver another solid performance.

The Nuggets have won three of their last five games and could destory a weak Pelicans team. Bettors could win easy cash with the Denver Nuggets taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in a weekend game.