Report: Dejounte Murray Requests Trade From Pelicans

Dejounte Murray has asked the New Orleans Pelicans to trade him, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The report states Murray’s agent, Rich Paul, and Pelicans officials have already begun working on a resolution to the request.

The Dejounte Murray trade request comes as New Orleans sits at 4-8 and has dropped four straight games, including a 145-111 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Murray was also ruled out of Friday night’s NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a left ankle sprain.

What Was Reported

Charania’s report, citing sources, says Murray is “ready to play a key role in meaningful basketball elsewhere.” Bleacher Report, citing NBA insider Chris Haynes, reported that the Phoenix Suns have registered interest in acquiring Murray. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are also mentioned as potential landing spots, per Bleacher Report.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that opposing teams view the Suns as motivated to move shooting guard Jalen Green in search of a proven point guard. Marc Stein noted that Murray’s trade request could reignite trade talks between Phoenix and New Orleans, who discussed a deal before acquiring him from the Atlanta Hawks in June 2024.

What The Pelicans And Murray’s Camp Have Said

No formal statement from Murray or the Pelicans has accompanied the report. The only confirmed action so far is that Rich Paul and Pelicans officials are working toward a resolution, according to ESPN‘s sourcing. It is not clear from the reporting whether Murray has filed a formal trade request or simply communicated his intent to move on.

Why It Would Matter

If New Orleans moves Murray, it would unwind a trade that cost the Pelicans two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and E.J. Liddell. Murray, 30, made the 2022 All-Star team and averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in his final season with Atlanta. Since arriving in New Orleans, those numbers have dropped to 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds on 41.9% shooting, and he has played in just 54 games over the past three seasons because of major injuries, including a broken hand in the 2024 opener and a ruptured right Achilles tendon in January 2025.

This season Murray is averaging 13.4 points per game, a steep decline from his first four October outings, when he posted 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Over his last five games, he has averaged just 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, missing double figures three times. The Pelicans are reportedly prepared to hand point guard duties to second-year player Jeremiah Fears, a sign the front office may already be planning around a Murray departure.

If a trade materializes with Phoenix, Miami or Milwaukee, New Orleans would need to weigh Murray’s remaining contract, $32.8 million this season with a $30.8 million player option next year, against his injury history and the return it could get for a player once viewed as a 22-point scorer. For any acquiring team, the question would be whether his recent per-game dips are tied to health or to a locker room described in one report as “worst experience in the NBA” for Murray, who reportedly “never thought he would play in New Orleans.”

What’s Next

No trade has been completed, and the timeline for a resolution between Murray’s camp and the Pelicans has not been made public. New Orleans continues its season this week, with Murray sidelined Friday against Memphis because of his ankle sprain. Any deal would need to be finalized through the league’s trade process, and further reporting is expected as talks between the Pelicans and interested teams develop.