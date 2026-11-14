Ohio State is Struggling with 3 Losses: Why? It is not just the Injured Quarterback: Explanation 3

Ohio State is struggling to win football games. This is surprising to most, who thought the Buckeyes would win the college football national championship. That is why they were ranked number one or two in most polls. Their fall has been meteoric. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is both stressed and sad. He says, in effect, that the buck, so to speak, stops with him.

A popular reason to explain why Ohio State is struggling is that their starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, was injured in the Indiana game and is out for the season. This is a reason for the team’s struggles, but there are others, including the complete lack of talent on this team and the fact that they have wilted near the end of several games, most notably at Texas in the second game of the season, and it almost happened again at Indiana. Do you think Ohio State can right the ship against Northwestern?

Ohio State is Struggling: Explanation 3

Credit: Brett.t.burch

Ohio State must win its game against Northwestern, if for no other reason than to give its freshman quarterback, Luke Fahey, his first win. They also must win to prove they can. They are better than the Wildcats, and that explains why they are 12.5-point favorites. They may win; however, they have significant structural problems that could inhibit them. Here are two more.

Jeremiah Smith and the National Football League Draft

Ohio State is struggling on the football field because of a shocking lack of talent. Most agree that Jeremiah Smith, the Ohio State wide receiver, is the best player in college football. Despite the struggles of the team, he is still the slight betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He also might get drafted first overall in the 2026 National Football League draft. If he does not get drafted first, he will get drafted in the first five picks.

Jeremiah Smith is great, but are there other good draft prospects on the Buckeyes? Not really, and this lack of talent is a major reason why Ohio State is struggling. The next best draft prospect on the Buckeyes is probably freshman cornerback Jay Timmons. He is not draft-eligible, but his quality on the football field has been evident.

Julian Sayin was the next highest-rated draft prospect, but after his injury, he is returning to school. Austin Seierfeld is the prospect rated after him, but at this point we are at the bottom of the second round. Keynatta Jackson is next. The Defensive end is a solid third-round prospect, even though the Ohio State defensive line is on pace for its worst sack total ever.

Other players on the team are behind them, probably second- and third-day picks; however, you get the point. The team that has seen an extraordinary amount of talent get drafted by the National Football League in the past few years is going to have almost nobody drafted this year. This is a major reason why Ohio State is struggling. They are not that good.

Mark Pantoni: Ohio State Strength and Conditioning Coach

Mark Pantoni is the little-known strength and conditioning coach at Ohio State. His official title is General Manager. He is credited with taking football recruits and, through weight training and nutrition, turning them into the muscular monsters we see on the football field. He also plays a large role in recruiting. He is the highest-paid coach in the country and, by all accounts, he has earned every penny, until this season.

We have seen the Buckeyes wilt on the football field in games this season. They had an historic collapse in the fourth quarter in Texas, and they were very close to suffering the same fate at Indiana. One must question the Buckeyes’ fitness.

Pantoni is also responsible for the players that Ohio State gets in the transfer portal. He got credit for Will Howard, Caleb Downs, and Quinson Judkins. He deserves blame for Qua Russaw, John Smith, and Hunter Welshing. The important question for Ohio State is who is struggling is whetrher Pantoni can get his mojo back.

Conclusion: There are Problems at Quarterback

The lack of talent is one of the reasons Ohio State is struggling, as is the related lack of success in the transfer portal, and the fact that the coaches have apparently forgotten how to coach. However, the biggest reason why Ohio State is struggling is the injury to their quarterback, Julian Sayin. This injury has huge implications, which are poorly understood at this time.