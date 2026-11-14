Eagles Release WR Hollywood Brown at His Request

The Philadelphia Eagles released wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Friday at his own request, according to ESPN. The move comes after the two sides agreed to a noninjury settlement that provided financial relief to Philadelphia, ending a stint that began with a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason.

Brown, 29, appeared in just four games for the Eagles, making one start. He caught five passes for 63 yards on eight targets, and every one of those catches went for a first down.

The Terms Of The Settlement

The Eagles and Brown reached a noninjury settlement rather than a straight release, a structure that gave Philadelphia some salary relief against the $5 million deal he signed in the offseason. Specific settlement numbers were not disclosed.

What It Means For The Eagles

Philadelphia brought in Brown to pair with DeVonta Smith after the team traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Hollywood Brown caught five passes across his four appearances, however, leaving the wide receiver role unsettled.

The Eagles now lean on a receiver room that looks different than the one they built in the offseason. Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are both due to return soon from injuries, according to ESPN. Darius Cooper and rookie Makai Lemon have stepped up in the meantime, emerging as solid options for Philadelphia at the position.

Brown addressed trade speculation in October, after questions had circulated about a possible deal before the Nov. 10 deadline.

“I wouldn’t have handled it well as a younger guy,” Brown said in October, per ESPN. “It’s God’s plan, and the more I got comfortable with that, I can’t be mad about a situation because maybe that’s not what God called for. Of course, you want to be somewhere where you play, but at the end of the day, it’s not my plan.”

Brown’s Background And Production

Brown put together his best NFL season in 2025 with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns. His career includes stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Chiefs and now Philadelphia across eight seasons. His high-water mark came in 2021 with Baltimore, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

That track record stands in sharp contrast to his four-game run with the Eagles, where limited targets and a crowded receiver room left him without a consistent role.

What’s Next

Brown is now a free agent and can sign with any team. The Los Angeles Rams, who have both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on injured reserve and are relying on Konata Mumpfield (11 catches, 162 yards, one touchdown) as their top receiver option, could be among teams looking for receiver help. No destination for Brown has been reported, and the Eagles have not announced any corresponding roster move to fill his open spot.