49ers list Williams, Greenlaw questionable, rule out Evans

The 49ers had left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Dre Greenlaw limited in Thursday’s practice, while wide receiver Mike Evans missed his second straight session with an Achilles injury. The 49ers announced the status ahead of their Week 10 game at Dallas, per Yahoo Sports.

Williams and Greenlaw both sat out Wednesday’s practice before returning with limited participation Thursday. Williams has a shoulder injury. Greenlaw was listed with a knee injury and a shoulder injury.

Evans, cornerback Renardo Green (back) and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (foot) did not practice Thursday, their second straight absence.

What The Team Said

Williams and Greenlaw progressed from Wednesday’s full absence to limited work Thursday. The 49ers will issue official injury designations, out, doubtful or questionable, on Friday, per Yahoo Sports.

Who Replaces Them

The 49ers did not announce depth chart changes Thursday.

Specific backup options will become clearer once Friday’s injury designations are official.

Season Context

Williams is the 49ers’ left tackle. Greenlaw is a linebacker.

Evans is a wide receiver. Also limited Thursday: safety Siran Neal (knee, foot), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee).

What’s Next

San Francisco plays Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday in Week 10. Official injury designations come Friday.

More NFL news from Total Apex Sports.