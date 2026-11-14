Angels Bring Back Catcher Tyler Heineman on 1-Year Deal

The Angels agreed to a one-year contract with catcher Tyler Heineman for the 2027 season. The deal is worth $1,237,500.

Heineman, 35, appeared in 33 games with the Toronto Blue Jays before the Angels acquired him on June 17, 2026. He played 46 games with Los Angeles for the rest of the season.

Terms Of The Tyler Heineman Angels Contract

The one-year deal is worth $1,237,500.

Why The Angels Brought Him Back

Heineman’s defense impressed in 46 games with the Angels. Angels pitchers posted a 3.80 ERA and held opponents to a .244 batting average with him behind the plate.

Heineman ranked fifth among AL catchers with a 31.1% caught stealing rate (19-for-61, minimum 50 attempts) and fourth in the majors among active catchers at 30.4% (56-for-184, minimum 100 attempts). He went 21-for-36 (58.3%) on challenges and tied for the AL lead with 12 sacrifice hits.

Heineman’s Career Background

Heineman has played 255 career major league games across seven seasons with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox and Angels. He was originally selected by Houston in the 2012 draft out of UCLA.

What’s Next

Heineman will return to the Angels for the 2027 season. The Angels also signed LHP Sammy Peralta to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

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