Red Sox Sign Jake Bauers to 4-Year, $58 Million Deal

The Boston Red Sox agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with first baseman Jake Bauers on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal comes less than two weeks after Bauers helped the Milwaukee Brewers win the 2026 World Series.

Bauers, 31, hit .266 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .874 OPS in 144 games during the regular season, numbers that stood in sharp contrast to a career that had produced a .211 average and -1.2 bWAR across 613 games from 2018 through 2025. His 3.3 bWAR in 2026 alone nearly matched his entire career total heading into the season.

The Terms Of The Jake Bauers Red Sox Contract

The agreement guarantees Bauers $58 million over four seasons. Boston will forfeit a draft pick as part of the deal because Milwaukee extended Bauers a qualifying offer before he signed elsewhere, a standard cost under MLB‘s free agent compensation rules.

Why Boston Made The Move

The Red Sox view Bauers as a source of offensive firepower to upgrade their lineup. The underlying numbers back that assessment. Bauers posted a 14% barrel rate, a 92.1 mph average exit velocity and a 51.9% hard-hit rate in 2026, each ranking above the 90th percentile among qualifying hitters, according to MLB.com. His 16.3% walk rate ranked in the 98th percentile, while his 27% strikeout rate sat in the 16th percentile.

Bauers can play first base or the outfield, giving Boston roster flexibility. He played primarily first base for Milwaukee in 2026 but also logged 16 games in left field and 32 in right field.

Player Background

Boston’s addition caps a turnaround few saw coming before this season. Bauers, a seventh-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2013 draft, was a Top 100 prospect entering both the 2017 and 2018 seasons and debuted with Tampa Bay in June 2018. His career stalled from there until he signed a minor league deal with Milwaukee in January 2025, when he hit .235 with a .752 OPS in 85 games.

His 2026 postseason provided the signature moment of that reinvention. Bauers won NLCS MVP honors after hitting a home run and driving in six runs as the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, a stretch recapped in Total Apex Sports’ NLCS coverage. Milwaukee went on to beat Tampa Bay in five games to win the World Series, a series detailed in Total Apex Sports’ World Series recap.

What’s Next

The agreement was reported Friday and is expected to become official once Bauers passes a physical, the standard final step for free agent contracts. Boston has not announced how it will configure its infield and outfield mix to accommodate Bauers alongside its existing roster. More from Bauers’ Brewers tenure, including , is available through Total Apex Sports’ postseason archive.