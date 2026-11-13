Ohio State Women's Basketball Loses to UCONN 87-55

Ohio State Women’s Basketball proved a couple of things tonight. First, they proved that they are not afraid to play anyone. Second, by losing this game to number four UCONN, the team proved they are not among the elite in the nation. Nevertheless, this game was interesting to watch because both teams were highly skilled and played excellent defense.

On that note, if you like fundamentally sound defense, then Ohio State Women’s Basketball is for you. In this game, Ohio State secured muliple turnovers and generated fast-break points off those. The difference in the game, however, was freshman Olivia Vukosa. Ohio State did not have an answer for this talented 6-foot-5 youngster. She got a lot of rebounds and cleaned up the glass to get put-backs on missed shots. Do you think the Lady Buckeyes have the necessary size to be an elite team?

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Game Summary November 12

Mar 21, 2026; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) returns up court after her three-point basket against the UTSA Roadrunners in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagin Images

The Ohio State Women’s Basketball team kept this game close in the first half with good defense. However, they did not have an answer for UCONN freshman Center Olivia Vukosa and her size. She is tall and wide, and likely to become one of the next stars in Women’s College Basketball. Here is how this game has played out.

In the first quarter, UCONN jumped out to a 27-22 lead. The Huskies jumped out to a 5-0 lead and had their largest lead of the quarter after making a layup with 2:51 left. Ohio State Women’s Basketball then fought back somewhat, using strong defense to get back in the game. They were also led by their star, Jaloni Cambridge, who had a great quarter.

In the second quarter, Ohio State had most of its 8 first-half steals to draw closer in this quarter. The defining characteristic of this quarter was an Ohio State steal and then a made three-pointer in transition. There were two other important trends in the second quarter. First, Ohio State Women’s Basketball did not have an answer for Olivia Vukosa. Second, UCONN star Sarah Strong did not play during this quarter because of foul trouble/

Strong was back out there in the third quarter. She hit two early three-pointers to give the Huskies a 44-38 lead. She had a dominant quarter, scoring 17 points and outscoring Ohio State Women’s basketball, which had 11 points and got outscored 27-11. Strong scored inside and outside and added 5 rebounds in the quarter. UCONN led 65-48 at the end of the quarter.

The onslaught from Strong continued in the fourth quarter. It seemed in this quarter that Ohio State was worn down from their first-half efforts, as the Lady Huskies continued to make shots. This game was close at halftime, but UCONN just pulled away in the second half, en route to an 87-55 win.

1-7 All-time

Ohio State Women’s basketball has historically struggled in matchups with the Lady Huskies. The Lady Buckeyes are 0-2 against UCONN at home and are just 1-5 on the road. The most recent game was a 100-68 win on November 16, 2026, in Storrs.

Conclusion: Damage Done

UCONN beat the Ohio State Women’s basketball team handily last year in Storrs, and they won this game in Columbus. The game was the first test of the Lady Buckeyes this season, and they failed. UCONN lost to the University of Michigan in their second game this season. The Lady Wolverines are in the same conference as the Lady Buckeyes. One must wonder if the blowout loss tonight will give the Lady Buckeyes some pause going forward.