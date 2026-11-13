Tennessee RB Daune Morris out vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee running back Daune Morris will miss Saturday’s game against Texas A&M after sustaining an injury in a car accident Thursday night, per ESPN. CBS’s Matt Zenith reported that Morris could miss the remainder of the season.s game against Texas A&M after breaking his leg in a car accident Thursday night, and the injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season, according to CBS’s Matt Zenith. Morris, a sophomore from Chattanooga, is the Volunteers’ second-leading rusher with 434 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Morris’s Season And The Kentucky Game

Morris was hurt in a car accident Thursday night. Days earlier, he had one of his best performances, a 66-yard touchdown run that gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead in the first quarter of its win over Kentucky. Morris finished that game with 85 yards on five carries.

After the Kentucky win, Morris described his role in sparking the offense. “It felt good. Just being able to be the engine in that first drive, or whichever drive that we have to be the engine,” Morris said. “It always feels good to be able to pop it off and start it for the offense and give the energy to the offense.”

Running Back Depth Behind Morris

Tennessee still has its primary ball carrier in DeSean Bishop, who has rushed for 1,066 yards with three regular-season games remaining. Bishop’s workload figures to stay the same or increase without Morris as a complementary option.

Javin Gordon, a transfer from Tulane, projects as the next option behind Bishop. Gordon has 28 carries for 129 yards this season and figures to see expanded opportunities with Morris sidelined.

What’s Next For Tennessee

Tennessee is 7-2 and ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff standings. The Vols face Texas A&M on Saturday, then LSU and Vanderbilt to close the regular season. Morris carried the ball 66 times this season for 434 yards and three touchdowns, adding six catches for 35 yards.

He had rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech and 116 yards and a touchdown against Kennesaw State earlier in the year.s game against Texas A&M. The Volunteers still have games remaining against LSU and Vanderbilt before the regular season ends. No further update on Morris’s condition or a potential return timeline has been announced.

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