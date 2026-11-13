Braves Sign Evan Phillips to 3-Year, $35 Million Deal

The Atlanta Braves signed reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract on Thursday, according to ESPN. The Evan Phillips Braves contract reunites the right-hander with the organization that originally drafted him, giving Atlanta a proven late-inning arm as it looks to replace free agent closer Raisel Iglesias.

Phillips, 32, spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before agreeing to terms with Atlanta. The deal is official, not a rumor, with both ESPN and FOX Sports confirming the terms.

Contract Terms

Under the deal, Phillips will earn $11 million in both 2027 and 2028, followed by $13 million in 2029, according to ESPN. He also agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Braves’ charitable foundation, FOX Sports reported.

The signing comes one year after Phillips re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, per ESPN. That short-term pact reflected the uncertainty surrounding his health at the time. Atlanta’s three-year commitment represents a significant bet on his recovery.

Why The Braves Made The Move

Atlanta’s bullpen returns Robert Suarez and Dylan Lee, who have posted ERAs of 2.66 and 2.84, respectively, over the last five years, ranking fourth and seventh in the National League, according to FOX Sports. Phillips’ 2.31 ERA over that same span is best in the NL and fourth-best in the majors among pitchers with at least 200 appearances, FOX Sports reported.

With Iglesias set to hit free agency, the Braves needed reinforcements for the back of their bullpen, a need that Suarez and Lee alone could not address, according to Yahoo Sports. Phillips will join a relief corps that also includes Didier Fuentes, Ray Kerr and Dylan Dodd, per Sporting News.

Player Background And 2026 Performance

Phillips was originally drafted by Atlanta in the 17th round in 2015 and made his major league debut in 2018 before being dealt to the Baltimore Orioles. The Dodgers claimed him in 2021, and he developed into one of their most reliable relievers, going 19-14 with 47 saves and a 3.37 ERA across 281 games over nine MLB seasons with the Braves, Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers, according to ESPN.

From 2022 to 2024, Phillips posted a 2.21 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP, 44 saves and 206 strikeouts in 179 innings for Los Angeles, per ESPN. He recorded 24 saves in 2023 and 18 in 2024, and he won a World Series title with the Dodgers that year.

His 2025 season was derailed by a rotator cuff injury suffered in March. He returned a month later but ultimately landed on the injured list and opted for Tommy John surgery in May 2025, missing 13 months, according to ESPN. Phillips returned to action in July 2026 and finished the year with a 3.46 ERA, 33 strikeouts and a 3-2 record in 31 appearances spanning 26 innings, per ESPN.

He closed strong down the stretch, posting a 1.46 ERA with 19 strikeouts over his final 14 regular-season outings covering 12⅓ innings. Yahoo Sports reported his fastball reached 96.8 mph after the surgery, and his 35.4% chase rate in 2026 marked a career high, with a 31.1% strikeout rate that was his best mark since 2022.

Postseason Track Record

Phillips has yet to allow a run in his postseason career. Sporting News reported he has made 17 playoff appearances across five different runs, totaling 18.1 innings with one save, nine hits allowed, 10 walks and 24 strikeouts, all without surrendering a run. He made five scoreless playoff appearances for Los Angeles in the NLDS the Dodgers won over Atlanta, a series Total Apex Sports previewed and later recapped.

What’s Next

The contract is already official, with Phillips set to begin the first season of the deal in 2027 earning $11 million. Atlanta’s offseason bullpen moves continue to take shape as the team monitors whether Iglesias returns in free agency, a decision that will further define the shape of the relief corps Phillips is now part of.