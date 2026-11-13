Lamar Jackson Thumb Surgery Sets 6-10 Week Recovery Window

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson underwent surgery on a broken and dislocated thumb suffered in Week 8, and the team’s expected Lamar Jackson thumb injury recovery timeline is six to 10 weeks, according to Sporting News. Jackson is on injured reserve and has told teammates he intends to return later this season, ESPN reported.

What The Ravens Said About The Injury

A member of the Ravens’ staff described Jackson’s condition and recovery outlook in comments relayed by Sporting News. “Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8,” the source said. “Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal.”

That window means Jackson could return as early as Week 15 or as late as Week 18 or the first round of the playoffs, per Sporting News. The team has not given a more specific target date.

Who Replaces Jackson At Quarterback

Baltimore acquired Jacoby Brissett as its backup quarterback after Jackson’s injury, and Brissett is now the team’s starter. ESPN reported that Brissett has been working through what the outlet called a “crash course” in preparation for Baltimore’s upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens placed Tyler Huntley, their other backup quarterback option, on injured reserve for the remainder of the 2026 season, Sporting News reported. That move leaves Brissett as the clear starter for as long as Jackson remains out.

Season Context For Baltimore

The Ravens were 4-5 with nine weeks remaining when the injury news surfaced, sitting one game out of the AFC’s last playoff spot, according to ESPN. Jackson’s path back to the field depends in part on Brissett keeping Baltimore’s season alive, per the ESPN report. A team that falls out of playoff contention would change the calculus on any in-season return for its franchise quarterback.

Jackson has missed extended time with injuries this season already. He was previously ruled out against the Falcons, the Browns and the Bengals before suffering the thumb injury in Week 8. Baltimore has had to lean on its backup options multiple times, including a 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons without Jackson.

What’s Next For The Ravens

Brissett is expected to start for Baltimore against the Chargers as he continues preparing for the role, according to ESPN. The Ravens have not announced a specific date for an update on Jackson’s recovery, and his return timeline will continue to hinge on how the six-to-10-week window plays out alongside Baltimore’s playoff standing.

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