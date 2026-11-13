Islanders beat the Kings 5-2 and got 2 players back

Islanders beat the Kings 5-2. They got two injured players back from injury: Mattias Mecelli and Ryan Pulock. Both players made contributions in what may have been the most complete win of the season. Ilya Sorokin played in this game again for the Islanders as they sought to end a four-game losing streak.

The Islanders got significant contributions from multiple players. Brayden Schenn, who has been playing great, had 3 points. Bo Horvat, Simon Holstrom, Matthew Schaefer, and Victor Ecklund all scored for the Islanders as they beat the Kings. For Ecklund, it was his seventh goal of the season and his fourth game in a row scoring. He is moving up the list of the Calder Trophy. Do you think he will be the Rookie of the Year in the National Hockey League?

Islanders beat the Kings Game Summary Nov. 12

Mar 24, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The NHL logo is seen on the game net before the game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagin Images

The Islanders had lost four games in a row and were looking to win this game over a weak Los Angeles Kings team. This game was billed as a battle between the Islanders’ young star, Matthew Schaefer, and the Los Angeles Kings Artemi Panarin. Schaefer had the better of this battle, scoring a goal to Panarin’s assist. Schaefer also played 27:02 to lead all skaters. Here is how the game played out.

In the first period, there were three goals. The Islanders got on the board first with Brayden Schenn scoring for the team. Trevor Moore answered for the Kings to tie the game at one. Matthew Schaefer then scored for the Islanders on the power play. That goal gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. It was looking good for the Islanders to beat the Kings.

In the second period, the teams exchanged goals. Victor Ecklund scored for the Islanders. His seventh goal of the season gave the team a 3-1 lead and was on the power play. Less than two minutes later, Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings to make the score 3-2. That was not the first time this season that the other team scored against the Islanders right after they scored. 3-2 was the final score of the second period.

In the third period, the Islanders added two goals. First, Simon Holstrom scored to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead. Bo Horvat then scored an empty-net goal to increase the lead to 5-2, the final score of the game. It was good to see the Islanders got an empty-net goal. The Islanders beat the Kings.

This Game and the Next

The Islanders beat the Kings in this game 5-2. This was a complete team effort, and it halted a four-game losing streak and happened in the middle game of a three-game West Coast road trip for the team. The player of the game was Brayden Schenn from the Islanders. He scored a goal and had two assists.

The Islanders stay in California and visit the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10 PM. The Ducks are a better team than the Kings, with the best power play in the league. The Islanders need to stay out of the penalty box. The Kings play the Flames at home at 10 PM on Saturday as well.

Conclusion

This was a big win for the Islanders beat the Kings. They won this game 5-2, and got contributions from established stars like Bo Horvat and youngsters like Matthew Schafer and Victor Eklund. They got two players back in this game and hope to get Mat Barzal back in the next game. The team scored two power-play goals in this game, and getting Barzal back should help them.