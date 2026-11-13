Robbie Avila Transfers to TCU After Saint Louis Exit

Robbie Avila has joined TCU after a roster-limit dispute blocked his return to Saint Louis. The 6-foot-10 center, the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, finalized the mid-season transfer after the College Sports Commission denied Saint Louis a 16th roster slot, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

A Missouri judge granted Avila a preliminary injunction last week allowing him a fifth year of eligibility. Saint Louis, already at the 15-player roster limit under a federal settlement tied to litigation over NCAA eligibility rules, could not add him. The College Sports Commission blocked the move. TCU, also at 15 players, had an opening because one walk-on is a designated student-athlete exempt from the roster cap.

Terms Of The Robbie Avila TCU Transfer

Avila is expected to receive roughly $1 million through the deal, according to Sports Illustrated. He had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft.

What It Means For TCU

TCU has reached the NCAA tournament in four of the past five seasons under coach Jamie Dixon. The Horned Frogs have a void at the 5-spot, made more acute by an injury to Texas Tech transfer Luke Bamgboye.

Avila can pass, dribble and shoot from deep, giving TCU a versatile frontcourt option to pair with forward Xavier Edmonds. TCU opened the season 3-0.

Avila’s Background And Production

Last season, Avila averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 41% from 3-point range. Saint Louis won 29 games and reached the NCAA tournament’s second round before losing to eventual national champion Michigan. Avila has scored nearly 2,000 career points in 137 games (132 starts).

Avila spent his first two seasons at Indiana State under coach Josh Schertz, averaging a career-best 17.4 points per game in 2023-24 when the Sycamores won 32 games. He transferred to Saint Louis with Schertz for two seasons. The 6-foot-10 center is known for his trademark goggles and nicknames including Milk Chamberlain, Larry Nerd and Cream Abdul-Jabbar.

What’s Next

Avila’s debut timeline depends on his enrollment. TCU offers a four-week term starting Nov. 17; if he enrolls by Nov. 16, he could play as soon as Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M. Otherwise, he would have to wait until after the fall semester ends around Dec. 18 to debut in Big 12 play.