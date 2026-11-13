Titans Rule Out Carnell Tate for Jaguars Game

Carnell Tate is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, extending his shoulder injury absence that began in Week 7.

Titans coach Robert Saleh expressed hope Tate could return Nov. 22 against the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

What The Team Said

The Titans ruled Tate out for the Jaguars game with a shoulder injury, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site. Saleh’s Nov. 22 target date against Dallas is not guaranteed.

Who Fills In For Tate

Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Wan’Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley are expected to split Tate’s snaps and targets against Jacksonville.

Season Context For Tate

Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, has not played since Week 7. His last game was before the Titans’ bye in Week 9.

Jaguars Also Missing Key Pieces

Jacksonville is ruling out defensive lineman Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III, two players acquired at the trade deadline for a first-round pick and two second-round picks. Jaguars coach Liam Coen told reporters the two won’t play Sunday because neither has had their bye week this season, per Sporting News. The Jaguars used Week 10 as an informal bye for both before their Week 11 debut against the Giants. Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, who had his bye earlier, will play Sunday.

What’s Next

The Titans face Jacksonville on Sunday. Tate’s next opportunity to return is Nov. 22 against Dallas. Davis and Bates will debut for the Jaguars in Week 11 against the Giants.