Falcons Lock Up Cameron Thomas, C.J. Henderson On Extensions

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end Cameron Thomas to a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season worth up to $33 million, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The team also locked up cornerback C.J. Henderson on a two-year extension worth up to $20 million with nearly $11 million guaranteed.

Both moves give Atlanta’s defense continuity heading into the final stretch of the season, securing two starters who were otherwise ticketing toward uncertain contract situations.

The Terms Of The Cameron Thomas Extension

Thomas’ new deal runs three years and keeps him under contract through 2029, with a maximum value of $33 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. The exact breakdown of guaranteed money and yearly cap figures has not been detailed.

Henderson’s extension is shorter at two years but carries significant guaranteed money, with close to $11 million locked in out of a possible $20 million total, NFL Network reported.

What The Moves Mean For Atlanta’s Roster

Keeping both players under contract gives the Falcons certainty at two spots on defense rather than facing pending free-agent decisions. Thomas’ extension stretches well beyond this season, while Henderson’s shorter-term deal keeps him in the fold over the next two years.

The financial structure of each deal, with Thomas earning a higher ceiling over a longer term and Henderson getting more guaranteed security on a shorter contract, reflects two different approaches to retaining defensive talent without immediate roster uncertainty.

s Next For The Falcons

Neither extension changes Atlanta’s current lineup, since both players were already on the roster.s current lineup, since both players were already on the roster.