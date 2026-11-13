MacKinnon, Makar exit with lower-body injuries vs Senators

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both left the Colorado Avalanche’s game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday with lower-body injuries, departing within minutes of each other during the second period. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said after the game he had no update on either player’s status, according to theScore.

MacKinnon took a cross-check from Senators defenseman Artem Zub late in the second period. He grabbed his right side and headed to the locker room, playing his final shift with 8:15 left in the frame.

Makar’s exit followed a different pattern. He was hurt on a noncontact play and favored his right leg, according to NHL.com. He attempted to play through it, returning for a brief 23-second shift before leaving for good with 5:20 remaining in the second period.

What The Team Said

Coach Jared Bednar said he had no update on either player’s status, per the Denver Post’s Corey Masisak. Both will travel to Montreal, but Bednar was unsure if either will play Saturday against the Canadiens.

Makar left practice early on Sunday for precautionary reasons before Thursday’s injury.

Season Numbers For Both Stars

MacKinnon was fifth in NHL scoring with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 19 games entering Thursday. He led the league in goals last season with 53 and won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2024.

Makar ranked third in points among defensemen with 23 in 18 games. He is a two-time Norris Trophy winner, most recently winning in 2025.

What’s Next For The Avalanche

Colorado is scheduled to face the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday. Bednar’s comments leave open the possibility that either MacKinnon or Makar, or both, could be held out, though no formal designation has been announced.