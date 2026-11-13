Kamario Taylor Returning To Mississippi State For 2027

Kamario Taylor is finalizing a deal to return to Mississippi State for the 2027 season, according to ESPN, with the agreement reportedly worth $7.5 million and able to reach $9 million with incentives. The sophomore quarterback’s Mississippi State return comes four months after a turf toe injury ended his 2026 season during a 4-0 start, and after surgery closed out his year on Oct. 29.

Taylor, a Macon, Mississippi native who grew up roughly 35 miles from the Starkville campus as a Bulldogs fan, framed the decision around family and finishing what he started. “They don’t know me. They don’t know the type of person I am. My mom always told me that once you start something, you have to finish it,” Taylor said, according to ESPN.

The Main Development

Head coach Jeff Lebby and athletic director Zac Selmon worked together to put together the package that will keep Taylor in Starkville, according to FOX Sports. If the deal closes at its reported top value, it would make Taylor one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football.

Lebby’s staff pointed to Taylor’s presence on the roster as a selling point beyond his own production. “One of the things we realized is the level of quality players who are intrigued by joining Kamario at Mississippi State,” according to the program, as relayed by ESPN.

What It Means For The Backfield

Taylor’s return answers the most pressing question in Mississippi State’s quarterback room heading into 2027. Backups Parker Puckett and AJ Swann split snaps after Taylor went down, and the Bulldogs lost five straight games following his injury, a collapse that wiped out the momentum of their 4-0 start.

Lebby did not rush Taylor into the lineup as a freshman, instead developing him before handing him the starting job. That patience paid off before the injury, and it now sets up a 2027 season where Taylor returns as the unquestioned starter rather than a player competing to win back the job.

Production And Background

Before the Sept. 26 injury against Missouri, Taylor completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards with 17 touchdowns against four interceptions, posting an 81.6 QBR. His full 2026 line included 147 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, plus a receiving touchdown on a trick play, numbers that reflect a dual-threat quarterback who had Mississippi State undefeated before the injury hit.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Taylor is part of a Mississippi State football family. His younger brother, Jayytee, is a freshman on the roster, and his uncle, Omarr Conner, played quarterback and wide receiver for the Bulldogs in the early 2000s. That lineage runs through the program’s pitch for his return, which leaned on Taylor’s ties to Macon and his history as a fan of the school before he ever played for it.

What’s Next

The deal remains in the finalizing stage, according to Yahoo Sports, with official terms expected once the agreement is signed. Taylor is continuing his recovery from the season-ending surgery as Mississippi State looks ahead to building its 2027 roster around him. More details on the contract structure, according to USA Today, are expected to emerge as the deal is finalized.

For background on how Taylor’s season ended, see the earlier injury status report and the Week 8 injury report that first flagged his toe issue. The Bulldogs’ 2026 struggles without him were on display in their loss to Alabama.

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