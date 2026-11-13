Jake Dickert Signs New Wake Forest Contract, Spurns Coaching Carousel

Jake Dickert agreed to a new long-term contract with Wake Forest on Thursday, ending speculation that had linked the coach to openings elsewhere during this season’s coaching carousel, according to CBS Sports. The Jake Dickert Wake Forest contract extension comes as the Demon Deacons sit at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings with an 8-1 record this season.

The Main Development

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie announced the deal and explained the timing in a statement. “Wake Forest University is committed to football success at the highest level and Coach Dickert has done an extraordinary job of inspiring belief among our players, fans and the entire Demon Deacon community,” Currie said. “I am grateful for his and Candice’s commitment and trust and especially appreciate President Rodriguez and our Board leadership recognizing that now was the time to go ahead and eliminate any outside speculation so that our team and Deacon Nation can put all our energy into the stretch run of this special season.”

The new deal significantly increases Dickert’s staff and roster salary pools, according to CBS Sports. Yahoo Sports reported the contract likely includes commitments to sharply increase NIL spending and provide resources aimed at sustaining Wake Forest’s current level of success, though specific dollar figures and contract length were not disclosed.

What It Means For Wake Forest’s Stability

Dickert had been mentioned repeatedly as a candidate for the Florida State head coaching vacancy, making him one of the more sought-after names on this year’s carousel. Locking him down removes that uncertainty for a program that had been trending upward since his arrival.

Currie’s statement framed the timing around the team’s postseason push, saying the move clears outside noise so the Demon Deacons can focus on closing out the regular season. Wake Forest still has games remaining against SMU, Georgia Tech and Duke, according to FOX Sports.

Context: Dickert’s Track Record

Dickert owns a 17-5 overall record at Wake Forest since taking over. His first season in 2025 ended 9-4, the most wins ever posted by a first-year coach in program history, and included a victory over Mississippi State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Before arriving in Winston-Salem, Dickert led Washington State to an 8-4 record and three bowl appearances over four seasons, including a win over Washington in the Apple Cup, according to FOX Sports. This season’s Wake Forest offense ranks No. 9 nationally, powered by quarterback Gio Lopez, who has thrown 18 touchdowns against a single interception and ranks No. 8 in QBR nationally. The Demon Deacons are also ranked No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

What’s Next

Wake Forest’s next three opponents are SMU, Georgia Tech and Duke as the Demon Deacons push for an ACC Championship appearance. The program’s recent playoff positioning was detailed in CFP projections after Week 9, and Wake Forest’s matchup earlier this season was previewed in the Stanford vs Wake Forest preview. No additional details on the contract’s length or financial terms have been released.

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