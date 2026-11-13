Rams vs Cardinals Preview: Carson Beck Set For NFL Debut

The Los Angeles Rams travel to State Farm Stadium on Sunday to face an Arizona Cardinals team that will start rookie quarterback Carson Beck in his NFL debut. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET as the Rams (5-4) look to build on a three-game winning streak against a Cardinals club (3-6) trying to stay afloat in the NFC West. The Carson Beck NFL debut adds a new variable to a divisional matchup already shaped by an injury blow to the Rams’ passing game.

Rams Vs Cardinals Game Information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Weather: 74 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation

By The Numbers .

Rams Outlook

The Matchup BreakdownLos Angeles Rams VSArizona Cardinals 23.8 Points per game 19.8 390.6 Total yards per game 333.8 265.2 Passing yards per game 231.1 125.3 Rushing yards per game 102.7 40.00% Third-down conversion rate 37.96% 88.57% Red zone scoring rate 85.71% 1.4 Sacks allowed per game 2.6 −4 Turnover differential 0

Los Angeles enters at 5-4 and has won three straight, including a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has completed 230 of 346 passes for 2,374 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and the Rams’ offense ranks among the league’s more efficient units with a 40.00% third-down conversion rate and an 88.57% red zone scoring percentage.

That offense took a hit Thursday when the Rams placed wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve after he suffered MCL and PCL sprains along with a turf toe injury on the final offensive snap of the win over Washington. Nacua caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in that game and has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on the season, a pace that ranked seventh among NFL receivers despite appearing in just seven games. He must sit a minimum of four games and will miss matchups against Green Bay on Nov. 25, Kansas City on Dec. 3 and San Francisco on Dec. 13, with a possible return in Week 15 against Dallas.

Tight end Tyler Higbee leads the team in receptions with 28 for 287 yards and is listed as questionable with an illness, while running back Kyren Williams has carried 127 times for 593 yards and six touchdowns. Cornerback Trent McDuffie and tight ends Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson are also questionable, leaving the Rams’ offensive skill group thinner than it was a week ago.

Cardinals Outlook

Arizona is 3-6 and enters off a 17-3 loss at Seattle on Nov. 8. The Cardinals’ offense has managed just 19.8 points per game and 1.9 total touchdowns per game, well off the Rams’ pace, and their defense has allowed 255 points through nine games compared to the Rams’ 181.

The biggest change for Arizona is at quarterback. Third-round rookie Carson Beck was announced as the starter on Wednesday, Nov. 11, replacing the injured Brock Purdy’s situation left vacant after Jacoby Brissett was traded to Baltimore and backup Clayton Tune required season-ending surgery, according to ESPN. Beck spent the first eight weeks of the season as the team’s inactive emergency third quarterback before being elevated to backup last week. Arizona added veteran quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Joey Aguilar to the active roster Tuesday as insurance.

“Obviously having gone from emergency quarterback at the beginning of the season to last week being the backup to now being the starter, I mean, it’s been a crazy season,” Beck said, according to ESPN. “It’s really been a welcome to the NFL season that just getting introduced to what the league is and what it can be.”

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said he wants Beck to play loose in his first start. “I know this isn’t too big for him,” LaFleur said. “Go have some fun, man. Go let it sling.”

Tight end Trey McBride leads Arizona with 73 catches for 598 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Tyler Allgeier has 369 yards on 89 carries. Five Cardinals are listed as questionable, including center Hjalte Froholdt (concussion), offensive tackle Jayden Williams (knee) and running back Bam Knight (concussion).

Key Matchup

Beck’s first NFL throws will largely go to a tight end room that has carried Arizona’s passing attack. McBride, Elijah Higgins and Teagan Quitoriano have combined for 94 catches this season, while the Cardinals’ active wide receivers, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil and Devin Duvernay, have combined for just eight catches. That imbalance puts pressure on the Rams’ front seven, which has produced 16 sacks and 44 tackles for loss this season, to collapse the pocket on a rookie quarterback making his first start behind a line that has already allowed 23 sacks on the season.

On the other side, the Rams’ passing game must adjust without Nacua, who was on pace for one of the top receiving seasons in the league before the injury. How Stafford distributes targets among Higbee, if healthy, and the rest of the receiving corps will determine whether Los Angeles can maintain its 265.2 passing yards per game average against an Arizona defense that has forced 19 sacks this season.

Carson Beck, QB, Cardinals

Beck makes his first career NFL start after going from third-string emergency quarterback to the starting job in a matter of weeks, following Brissett’s trade and injuries to the team’s other options.

Puka Nacua’s Absence, WR, Rams

Nacua will not play after being placed on injured reserve, removing a receiver who had caught 70 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

McBride leads Arizona with 73 receptions, 598 yards and five touchdowns and figures to be a central target for Beck in his debut.

What To Watch

The Rams sit at 5-4 in the NFC West, tied with Seattle at .556 and well behind San Francisco’s 7-1 mark, while Arizona at 3-6 sits last in the division. A Rams win would keep pace with the division leaders, while Arizona is looking for its first signs of stability under a new starting quarterback. How Beck handles his debut, and how the Rams’ offense functions without Nacua, are the two storylines carrying the most weight into Sunday’s kickoff at State Farm Stadium.