Seahawks vs Raiders Preview: What To Know Before Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks (5-4) travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, Nov. 15, with quarterback health on both sidelines shaping the storyline. This Seahawks vs Raiders preview covers the injury situations, projected starters and the matchup likely to decide the outcome at Allegiant Stadium.

Seattle enters on a bounce-back note after beating the Arizona Cardinals 17-3 on Nov. 8, a win that came days after a 34-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders have lost four of their last five, including a 38-17 defeat at San Francisco on Nov. 8.

Seahawks Vs Raiders Game Information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Weather: 66 degrees, 0% chance of precipitation

Is Drew Lock Set To Start Again For Seattle?

Drew Lock is listed as questionable with an oblique injury but is expected to make his second consecutive start and fourth of the season, according to the Charlotte Observer. Sam Darnold remains sidelined with quad and rib injuries. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday of Lock’s situation, “I think it’s something that we can manage,” per the Charlotte Observer.

Lock completed 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown without an interception in the win over Arizona, though he showed discomfort on a throw and briefly went to the medical tent before returning. For the season, Lock has completed 54 of 76 passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jalen Milroe is listed as his backup.

What Is The Raiders’ Offense Working With At Quarterback?

Official data lists Fernando Mendoza as the Raiders’ passing leader at 6 of 8 for 48 yards, a limited sample that points to a backup or spot role rather than a full-season starter. Las Vegas is averaging 259.7 passing yards per game as a team and 26.4 points per game, but the Raiders have been outscored by a wide margin this season, with 268 points allowed against 238 scored. Running back Ashton Jeanty leads the ground game with 114 carries for 362 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Brock Bowers has 48 catches for 658 yards and six scores.

Who Is Banged Up Heading Into Sunday?

Seattle’s injury report includes left tackle Charles Cross, listed as doubtful with an ankle sprain, along with questionable designations for linebacker Derick Hall (back), defensive tackle Leonard Williams (shoulder stinger) and linebacker Connor O’Toole (foot), in addition to Lock. Williams was already dealing with the shoulder issue before the Arizona game.

Las Vegas lists center Trey Zuhn III (concussion) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (ankle) as questionable. Defensive end Patrick Johnson (neck stinger) and defensive end Keyron Crawford (ankle) remain on injured reserve, along with cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (knee).

By The Numbers .

Key Matchup: Seahawks Rushing Attack Against Raiders Run Defense

The Matchup BreakdownSeattle Seahawks VSLas Vegas Raiders 22.4 Points per game 26.4 342.9 Total yards per game 338.1 232.1 Passing yards per game 266.8 110.8 Rushing yards per game 71.3 37.39% Third-down conversion rate 43.75% 80.00% Red zone scoring rate 85.29% −1 Turnover differential +1 2.1 Sacks allowed per game 1.2

Seattle’s ground game, averaging 110.8 rushing yards per game led by Emanuel Wilson’s 403 yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries, faces a Raiders defense that has allowed opponents to find running room all season. Las Vegas has given up 71.3 rushing yards per game of its own offensive production but has struggled defensively against balanced attacks, evident in giving up 268 points through nine games.

If Lock is limited by the oblique issue, leaning on Wilson and the run game would reduce the passing load. AJ Barner’s role also looms large after he caught a touchdown and ran for another score against Arizona, giving Seattle a dual-threat option near the goal line.

Players To Watch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Smith-Njigba leads Seattle with 71 catches for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns, making him the primary target regardless of who starts at quarterback.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Bowers has 48 receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns, giving Las Vegas a consistent weapon even as the passing offense around him has produced limited quarterback output.

AJ Barner, TE, Seahawks

Barner scored both through the air and on the ground in the win over Arizona, adding a red zone dimension to Seattle’s offense.

What To Watch

Seattle sits at 5-4 in the NFC West, well behind division-leading San Francisco at 7-1, while the Raiders are 4-5 in an AFC West led by Denver at 7-2. Neither team is in immediate playoff contention based on current standings, but a Seahawks win would push their record further above .500 while a Raiders loss would mark a fifth setback in six games. Lock’s health and the offensive line situation at left tackle for Seattle are the details worth tracking as game time approaches.

More NFL news from Total Apex Sports.