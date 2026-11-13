Mets, Yankees Both Meet With Alec Bohm at GM Meetings

Alec Bohm free agency talks gained traction this week as both New York clubs made contact with the free agent third baseman at the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas. Officials from the Mets and Yankees separately met with Bohm’s representatives, according to Bleacher Report, with a representative for Bohm meeting with the Yankees on Wednesday night, according to Sporting News.

The dual interest from crosstown rivals puts Bohm, a 2024 All-Star who spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, at the center of an infield need both franchises are trying to solve this offseason.

The Main Development

Bohm, 30, hit .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI in 155 games in 2026, numbers that mask a split season. He posted just a .402 OPS in April, a stretch the New York Post reports was hampered by temporary family strife that became public. He turned it around from there, closing the year at .305/.383/.424 over his final 177 plate appearances from Aug. 1 through Sept. 27, according to Bleacher Report, with CBS Sports putting his final 42 games at .318/.402/.453.

Bohm has played almost exclusively at third base in his career but logged 166 games at first base after the Phillies acquired Luis Arraez and shifted him for the final two months of the season. The Phillies drafted Bohm in 2018 and he debuted in 2020, but he now enters free agency for the first time.

What It Means

For the Mets, the interest in Bohm stems from a disappointing 2026 season from Jorge Polanco that left the infield in need of reinforcement, according to CBS Sports. Bo Bichette, who exercised his opt-in clause for 2027, is already penciled in as the Mets’ starting third baseman, which means any role for Bohm in Queens would likely come elsewhere on the diamond. Jared Young handled first base well for the Mets last season and could instead shift to DH duties with Polanco coming off his injury-plagued year, a scenario that would open a path for Bohm at first.

The Yankees’ need is more direct. Ryan McMahon has struggled to hit since New York acquired him from Colorado in 2025, leaving third base as a primary target for the club this winter. Bohm could step in there, or he could platoon at first base if the Yankees bring back Paul Goldschmidt, according to Bleacher Report. Another option has the Yankees handing Ben Rice the everyday first base job and using Aaron Judge more at designated hitter, with Giancarlo Stanton expected to serve primarily as DH in 2027 given his injury history.

Context On Bohm’s Market

Bohm is a below-average defender at third base, according to Sporting News, but that outlet reports clubs could look past that if he delivers close to 20 home runs and 100 RBI, production he has hit before. He drove in 97 runs in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024. The third base free agent market is thin this winter, and Sporting News lists Bohm among the top options still available.

Given his uneven overall 2026 line, Bohm may be seeking a shorter contract, possibly even a one-year deal, to rebuild his value before returning to free agency, the New York Post reports. At 30, he remains in the middle of his prime, which both New York front offices could view as a buy-low opportunity after a season skewed by a slow start.

What’s Next

Neither club has been reported to have made a formal offer, and no contract terms have emerged from either meeting. The general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas typically set the stage for more substantive free agency conversations as teams begin lining up targets ahead of the winter meetings. Further movement on Bohm’s market is expected to follow as teams finalize their offseason roster plans.

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